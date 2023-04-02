Battle for AIL home semi-finals going down to the wires

Cork Constitution ensured the battle for a home semi-final in Energia All-Ireland League Men's Division 1A will go down to the last day after a late 27-23 bonus point win over Terenure College.

Niall Kenneally sent his centre partner Harry O'Riordan over for his second try in the final play at Temple Hill, with Cork Con, who now trail 'Nure by just two points in the table, also having a brace from influential lock Eoin Quilter.

These two teams are set to meet again in the play-offs, but second-placed Terenure will likely need to beat relegation-threatened Shannon in the final round in order to secure home advantage for the semis.

Table toppers Clontarf are guaranteed a home semi-final, having won 31-28 at Lansdowne with Tony Ryan touching down twice.

Relegated Garryowen beat local rivals Young Munster 28-22 thanks to second half tries from Tommy O'Hora and Des Fitzgerald.

Michael Moloney's late penalty saw UCD win the Colours match for the first time since 2017, erasing Dublin University's 19-point lead to win 22-19.

Hoping to avoid the promotion/relegation play-offs, Shannon picked up a timely victory at home to Ballynahinch. Front rowers Darragh McSweeney and Jordan Prendeville were among the try scorers in a 26-10 bonus point success.

HISTORY MADE: City of Armagh promoted to Division 1A for the first time in their history. Pic:©INPHO/Leah Scholes

Meanwhile, City of Armagh have earned promotion to Division 1A for the first time in their history. Ulster's Shea O'Brien scored a try in each half as they beat UCC 24-20, putting themselves a decisive seven points clear at the summit.

Four teams are still in contention for the play-off places, following fifth-placed Old Wesley's 40-10 triumph over Buccaneers. The gap to Buccs in fourth is now only two points, while Old Belvedere and Highfield will also likely need winning finishes to stay where they are.

Luke McDermott's late try earned 'Belvo a 27-all draw with Banbridge, who hold a two-point lead over Malone in the relegation battle. Ulster hooker Declan Moore got on the scoresheet during Malone's 29-13 bonus point win over St. Mary's College.

Number 8 Miah Cronin's barnstorming 40-metre intercept try helped Highfield climb back up to third on the back of beating Naas 21-7.