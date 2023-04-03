Sharks v Munster: Three takeaways

1: Munster Pinpoint Breakdown Mess

Graham Rowntree was quick to home in on the precise nature of his side’s contact-area woes as a clinical Sharks side repeatedly punished the Irish province off turnover ball.

“Breakdown is everything to the game. They were very good at coming back at us, their tacklers, the reload, coming back through, counter-rucking.

“Even if we dealt with their original bodies in the breakdown, they had a second wave come back as we tried to play the ball.

“We spoke about occupying that space longer. It was probably one of the hottest breakdowns we have faced all season, to be fair.

“So, we’ve got to be better than that. Coming down here in three weeks, they were the key moments in the game where we weren’t slow to get there, but we didn’t stay in there. And then we got loose trying to chase the game.”

2: Out of Africa… And Straight Back In Again

A Champions Cup defeat in South Africa makes for a very long haul home indeed but Munster will have to do it all over again in a couple of weeks when they return south for the final two rounds of the URC regular season.

The quest for play-off qualification rests on the challenge awaiting them in Cape Town from defending URC champions the Stormers on April 15 and then it’s back to Durban’s Kings Park a week later for another crack at Siya Kolisi’s Sharks.

“We’re a tight group, a tight group,” head coach Rowntree said as he prepared for the 25-hour journey back to base via Dubai. “We will get back to Limerick, lick our wounds, pull the game apart and look at the things we can be better at because we’ve got to move forward.

“We are back down here in the URC, we’ve got to learn from it and move forward.”

3: Beware Of Sharks and other South Africans in European Waters

The weekend's EPCR fixtures served as a stark reality check for the European sides visiting South African shores with all three Round of 16 games across the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup producing home victories.

While England’s Harlequins rallied from 32-7 down at Cape Town’s Stormers with three late tries for a respectable-looking 32-28 defeat, both the Sharks and Challenge Cup contenders the Lions racked up 50 points in their victories over Munster and Racing 92 respectively.

No visiting Champions Cup side managed victory in South Africa during the pool stages, with only Lyon escaping with a losing bonus point, against the Bulls at altitude in Loftus Versfeld.

On the flip side, both the Stormers and the Sharks found success in Europe with famous wins at London Irish and Bordeaux in their debut campaigns.

The message is clear - pray to the rugby gods to avoid a trip south of the Equator and then offer another entreaty to the oval-balled spirit world that your club escapes a return journey for the knockout rounds.