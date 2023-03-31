Ciara Griffin: Ireland need to front up to France to kickstart their championship

Last Saturday was a day where Wales showed the benefits of a contracted program, with their current players on either professional or semi-professional agreements.

Wales showed cohesion, understanding and power. The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) introduced their first Women’s professional contracts in January 2022 and presently the squad consists of 25 full-time contracted players.

Subsequently, Wales finished third in last year’s Championship, their best result since 2009. A coincidence? I think not. Welsh players were given time to train, improve positional skills, recover, and develop a deeper understanding of the game. In November 2022, Ireland were the last of the Unions involved in the 6 Nations to offer their Women’s 15’s players professional contracts. While other Nations took a more proactive approach in developing the Women’s game, it appears that Ireland merely reacted to the trend.

I mentioned here a week ago that one thing that hasn't sat well with me leading into the 2023 Six Nations campaign is Ireland not having any warm-up matches prior to the beginning of the Championship. If a competition was going to dictate whether you play WXV 1 Rugby for the next three years or not, you would think the Union would take every opportunity to make sure its squad was as prepared as physically possible? Irish management put a lot of faith into the Celtic Cup competition for getting the squad Test-match ready. Wales on the other hand, utilised the Premiership 15’s to prepare its squad and hosted South Africa for a training camp the week before the 2023 campaign kicked off.

People might wonder, what is the significance of a warm-up camp or match against another nation in the lead-up to a competition? The short answer is it can be pivotal in a squad’s development and preparation. Those camps give an opportunity to blood new players without the added pressure of a test cap, allows different combinations to be trialled away from the public eye, and promoted players can problem solve together in the heat of battle.

During my years with the Irish squad, we always played Wales a week or two out from the start of the championship. We alternated between home or away and the camp lasted a full weekend. I found this to be a really beneficial squad development exercise and it gave good insight into where we were in the lead up to competition.

The general structure was splitting the unit, whereby forwards squared up against forwards doing set pieces and backs faced backs doing backline plays. Up against Wales, it gave great experience to players on how to problem solve on the pitch and identify what calls would work best in certain situations. The weekend would finish with a full game, often split into four 20- or 25-minute quarters. The quarters gave an opportunity to try different player combinations to see who worked best but also gave a chance for players to put their hands up for selection.

Given these few benefits alone it surprised me when Ireland went into this year’s campaign unchallenged as a whole squad. Additionally, the squad has an average of just over seven caps per player and surely a warm-up camp would have supported them in preparing for the 2023 campaign. Hopefully it might be something management look at doing again in the future.

In terms of Saturday at Musgrave Park against France, a key area is the breakdown. Having a clear defensive policy and nailing down a solid maul defence could result in an improved Irish performance. I always believe you should be excited to defend in rugby and relish winning the ball back through big hits and pressure plays. In Cardiff, Ireland appeared passive in defence and let Wales run at them rather than running to meet and stop Wales behind the gain line. I’ve always had a simple view of defence: get off the line, meet your player behind the gain line and hit to drive back, not just to stop. A dominant tackle or big hit not only stops the attacking team, but it gives the players around you a fillip.

If Ireland organise their defensive policy, it will also lead to a better breakdown. Ireland got penalised a number of times in Wales for not-rolling away in the tackle, which is a knock-on effect of having a ‘soak’ or non-dominant tackle. When you fall under the attacker, any experienced player is going to pin you and highlight to the referee that you aren’t rolling away. Flip that around and you meet the attacker behind the gain line to make a dominant hit and drive them back. Firstly, by sheer force you fall on the attacker, and you can use them as a springboard to bounce to your feet and either force a turnover, get back into the defensive line or disrupt the ruck enough for the opposition to flood more players in to secure the ball. By doing this you’ve reduced some of the attacking options and given your defensive line an opportunity to have a solid green wall to drive back the next wave of attack.

Wales used their maul as an attacking platform to gain metres on Ireland. They were low, tested the boundaries of legality and were well connected. The Welsh maul formed automatically and marched in unison, getting valuable gain line metres in attack, and twice crossing the Irish try line.

To stop a dominant maul, you need a clear policy – do you hit to sack, stand, or split? A sack needs to be perfectly timed and involves one player pulling down the ball receiver as soon as they hit the ground and two other players driving the lifters back before the maul forms, therefore isolating the jumper from the support of their lifting pod.

The sack stops any maul progression dead in its tracks and eliminates a rolling maul threat. A stand involves not hitting the opposing maul before it forms and not engaging. Again, this is about timing, discipline and making sure you aren’t pulled into the maul by the opposition. When successful this approach results in ‘truck and trailer’ and the opposition being penalised. The more traditional approach, and one I believe Ireland can improve before France, is hit and split. Its success depends on everyone knowing their role, backing the process, and hitting low. You hit to split the maul and drive it towards the touchline, giving the attacking 9 a longer pass to make which allows your defensive line time to shoot up and apply more pressure. Lead by Forlani and steered and directed by Sochat and Bourdon, France will want to use the driving maul to impose their dominance early. Ireland needs to be ready.

The bottom line on Saturday is Ireland need to go out in Musgrave Park and take the game to France early. They need to stop the French offloading game by wrapping the attacker, slowing the ball by contesting the breakdown and go out and back themselves in attack. Winning creates confidence but clarity in your role creates cohesion, and cohesion is what we need to see from this young Ireland side.