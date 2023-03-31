RG Snyman starts for Munster as Jack Crowley preferred to Joey Carbery

RG Snyman will make just his second Munster start and his first since August 2020 after he was named in the second row for Saturday's Champions Cup round of 16 clash against Sharks.
The World Cup winning Springbok has made two appearances off the bench since returning from a long-term injury and starts alongside Jean Kleyn in what will be his Champions Cup debut.
Jack Crowley has been given the nod to start at out-half ahead of Joey Carbery as head coach Graham Rowntree makes five changes to the side which went down disappointingly to Glasgow last weekend.
Antoine Frisch comes in at outside centre with Malakai Fekitoa moving to number 12.
Craig Casey will partner Crowley at half-back with returning Ireland international Conor Murray named on the bench.
Paddy Patterson sustained a knee injury at training and was unavailable for selection.
Captain Peter O'Mahony comes in on the blindside with Jack O'Donoghue dropping to the bench. John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes complete the back row.
Niall Scannel replaces Diarmuid Barron at hooker and will pack down with Dave Kilcoyne and Roman Salanoa.
Full-back Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly start in an unchanged back three.
Barron and Carbery are named on the bench along with Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, and Alex Kendellen in a six-two split.
The clash against Sharks kicks off at King’s Park (12.30pm Irish time/1.30pm local, live on BT Sport).
Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Malakai Fekitoa, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman; Peter O’Mahony (C), John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.
Diarmuid Barron, Josh Wycherley, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Alex Kendellen.