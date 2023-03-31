Ireland scramble for fixes ahead of French visit to Cork

Seven days will separate Ireland’s Tik Tok Six Nations opener against Wales and tomorrow’s follow-up at home to France. It’s the blink of an eye at the best of times and this is very much not the best of times for the national women’s team.

Last week’s 31-5 loss in Cardiff was all the more traumatic for the variety of shortcomings it exposed in everything from the Irish system in terms of the women’s game to the number of individual performances that fell too far short.

As with Steve Borthwick’s England when they came to Dublin on the back of a French pasting earlier this month, the first question is where to start as the squad and the staff absorb the blow and think about how to do better so soon.

Head coach Greg McWilliams has responded by making five personnel changes to the starting XV and one positional. Dannah O’Brien comes in at out-half, Vicky Irwin starts at inside-centre while Christy Haney, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic A Bhaird join the pack.

Linda Djougang moves from tighthead prop to loosehead, Exeter Chiefs hooker Clara Nielson and Gloucester-Hartpury prop Kathryn Buggy will make debuts of they come off the bench, and Anna McGann joins them there after being called up just yesterday.

That’s only part of the response. Among the most noticeable deficits against the Welsh were the Irish team’s troubles in contact and this 12 months on from a tournament where they had made more dominant tackles than any other side.

McWilliams described a game that was levels above the physicality the Irish squad had dealt with in their previous games when on tour to Japan last summer and the French will probably pose an even stiffer test in that regards, as well as others.

The coach has expounded on the need for players to get lower in contact, bring more energy and work in greater numbers to counter the opposition’s physicality. The focus has also been on how they can be ‘strategically smart’ against that sort of brute force.

“You get shellshocked and, now they have experienced it, it is how we learn from it and ensure we are better for this challenge,” McWilliams said.

There were lots of upbeat words in his musings. He touched on lessons learned, positivity, excitement, growth and honesty but the line about “strong conversations” hopefully speaks for a plethora of frank discussions had in recent days.

In fairness, that’s a tough balance to get right.

This is a squad with its back to the wall after just one round of the tournament with declared ambitions of making the top three and qualifying for the top-tier of the inaugural Women’s XVs later this year already looking beyond them.

This was always going to be a long-term project given the unavailability of the sevens players, the belated offer of contracts to the XVs players and the lack of a fit-for-purpose system underneath the international level on the island.

It now looks like it will be longer again than anyone first thought and a glance through the names listed for this next game in Cork at the weekend only highlights the journey ahead for a team that is painfully green in so many parts.

O’Brien is still only 19 but steps back into the No.10 shirt she wore for the first time on that Japanese tour last year. She is part of a backline that can scrabble together just the 32 Test caps with Aoife Doyle not far off having half of them.

It’s asking a lot of them, even if the pack can give them a firmer foothold.

“These are the right players right now,” said McWilliams who insisted he was not concerned about that lack of experience. “They’re available, they’re ready to go, they’re talented, they’re hard-working.

“You’ve got a group of young Irish women who have been brave this week in terms of looking inside themselves as individuals and as a group. And to see their response, these are the right people. And it's not just the 23, it’s the 26/32, it’s the other players on the periphery.” The French came within a kick of making the World Cup final late last year but have since ushered in a new coaching staff and some new players on the back of a few significant retirements and will be looking to improve on their opening effort.

Italy are a decent side, one ranked fifth in the world, and they made France work for an eight-point win in Parma. The visitors will see this week as crucial preparation for their vital visit to Twickenham in round three.

It doesn’t get any easier.