Ireland head coach McWilliams makes five changes for France test

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named matchday 23 for Saturday's TikTok Women's Six Nations clash against France at Musgrave Park (Kick-off 3.15pm).

McWilliams has made five alterations to the side that suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Wales in Cardiff Arms Park last weekend.

Vicky Irwin and Dannah O'Brien are selected to start in the Ireland backline, with Christy Haney, Grace Moore and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird all named in the pack.

The back three remains unchanged with Méabh Deely continuing at fullback and Aoife Doyle and Natasja Behan named on the wings.

The aforementioned Irwin comes into the midfield to partner Aoife Dalton in the absence of Skibbereen native Enya Breen, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the Championship through injury.

O'Brien is promoted off the bench to make her first Six Nations start at out-half, with her Leinster team-mate Molly Scuffil-McCabe retained at scrum-half.

In the forward ranks, Linda Djougang shifts to loosehead and packs down with Neve Jones and Haney. Sam Monaghan and Captain Nichola Fryday are paired in the second row, and Nic a Bháird and Moore come into the back row alongside Dorothy Wall at number 8 and openside flanker, respectively.

Commenting ahead of the game, McWilliams said: "Last week was a disappointing start to the campaign for us but we turned the page quickly and were honest with ourselves. We know this journey is going to take time and require patience, and we are working hard as a group to learn those lessons and make positive progress every time we step on the field.

"Saturday is another opportunity for us to do that and returning to Musgrave Park is an exciting prospect for us all. The support of our home crowd, family and friends is so important to us, and with the backing of the Irish people, we can make strides in the right direction."