Ben O'Connor included in Ireland U19 squad for France fixtures

Multi-talented Munster rugby player Ben O'Connor has been named in Ireland under-19 head coach Mark Butler's squad for the upcoming internationals.

The Ireland squad are set to travel to the south of France in April to play two fixtures against their European counterparts.

Head coach Butler, along with his assistant coaches Andrew Browne and Johnny Graham, exposed 41 players to international age grade rugby in a two-game series against Japan in Dublin last week.

The series was drawn with the Japanese winning the opening fixture 22-19 and Ireland claiming victory 42-41 in the second fixture.

O'Connor - who plays senior hurling and football with St. Finbarr's - is blessed with the potential to succeed on multiple sporting fronts.

The teenager played a huge part in Presentation Brothers College's success at Munster Senior Cup level, while he was an ever-present on the Barr's team that won the Cork senior hurling championship last year.

O’Connor was at centre-back on the Cork minor team that won the All-Ireland MHC in 2021 and lined out at right half-back on last year’s Cork U20 team beaten at the Minster semi-final stage.

Earlier this week, Ben O'Connor - Cork U20 hurling boss and namesake of the player - told the Irish Examiner that he hopes to have the talented sportsman in with his squad further down the line.

"We are hoping to have him down the road.

"He came out to training the other night, we had a chat with him. Everything is good at the moment. If possible, he’d love to get in and get involved with us.”

He is joined in the squad by Munster teammates, Danny Sheahan, Jacob Sheahan, Evan O'Connell - nephew of Irish rugby legend, Paul - Jake O'Riordan and Stephen Kiely.

The Sheahans, along with O'Connell, were part of Ireland's recent U20 Grand Slam success.

Butler's side play their first game against the France U19s on the 8th April in Graulhet, with the second game taking place on the 12th April in Cahors.

IRELAND U19 Squad