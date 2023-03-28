Frisch included in Munster squad for Sharks Champions Cup tie 

Munster head coach Graham Rowntree has included both Antoine Frisch and Niall Scannell in his travelling squad for Saturday’s Champions Cup round of 16 clash against the Sharks in Durban (Kick-off, 12.30pm).
Both players have recovered sufficiently from leg and shoulder knocks to secure their spots on the plane to South Africa.
16 forwards and 12 backs will make the trip with Munster’s 23-man matchday squad to be named at 12pm on Friday.
Dave Kilcoyne, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Scott Buckley, Niall Scannell; Stephen Archer, Keynan Knox, Roman Salanoa; Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.
Craig Casey, Conor Murray, Paddy Patterson; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch; Shane Daly, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash, Simon Zebo.