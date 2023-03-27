'It is a defining moment for us' - Rowntree insists Munster must dust themselves down ahead of South Africa trip

MUNSTER 26

GLASGOW 38

Graham Rowntree has labelled this Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup knockout clash at the Sharks as “a defining moment” for Munster but insisted this BKT URC home defeat to Glasgow will not derail the progress made by the players under his charge for the first time this season.

As tune-ups go for a Round of 16 clash in Durban against a heavyweight, Springbok-laden forward pack, last Saturday evening’s meek first-half performance in which Glasgow scored four tries on the back of dominance in all facets of the game, most noticeably physical intensity was hardly the confidence-boosting effort required.

The ramifications for Munster’s URC play-off ambitions are potentially just as concerning for the head coach, with Glasgow’s win in a game in which both teams collected try bonus points, extending the cushion in the top four to six points with just two regular season games remaining.

All of which constitutes both a missed opportunity and a worrying end to a fine run of form which has lifted Rowntree’s side from 14th in the URC table to fifth and had raised hopes of the top-four finish which delivers a home quarter-final in May’s play-offs. A victory over the Scots would have seen Munster leapfrog them into the top four but instead the Reds must now hope they can turn things around in their final two games of the URC league campaign at the home of both defending champions the Stormers in Cape Town on April 15 and the Sharks back in Durban seven days later.

The head coach chose, understandably, to park those URC permutations and instead focus on the more pressing issue of a securing a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals. Munster board a plane tomorrow night for the first of two trips to South Africa in the next 26 days and will land on the shores of the Indian Ocean the following afternoon seeking to redress the wrongs that left them chasing not just shadows for the first 40 minutes of Saturday’s game at Thomond Park but a half-time deficit of 28-0.

In many ways, the fixes have already been made for Munster’s second-half performance was the polar opposite of the first, outscoring Glasgow by four tries to one after starting to win the collisions, rucks and set-pieces in which they were so desperately inferior during the opening period.

It was not enough to overhaul such a commanding interval lead but it will have restored some hope that their long-haul trek south will not be in vain, particularly given Scarlets’ impressive 32-20 home win over the Sharks in Llanelli the same evening.

Still, any team that can roll out the qualities and power of players such as Lukhanyo Am, Eben Etzebeth, Siya Kolisi, Makazole Mapimpi, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche in front of their home supporters at King’s Park this weekend is one to respect, regardless of their most recent result.

“They are a handful aren't they,” Rowntree said of Munster’s next opponents, “Springboks, etc, etc… there is always a challenge with whatever team you play. There is always a different challenge around that.

“It is a defining moment for us. The key is for me is that nothing really changes. When I look back at the week, the warm-up, our messaging, there has been so much good work. This is not going to derail us. We have got to be very good next week to beat this team. We have to be very good to beat this team.”

Munster will welcome back Grand Slam heroes Conor Murray and captain Peter O’Mahony for the trip as well as Antoine Frisch who was withdrawn from the selection mix for Glasgow as a precaution following what was described a minor leg injury.

“We have to dust ourselves down, get on a plane on Tuesday night,” Rowntree added. “We’ll have a look at what we can do better. I’m not hiding away from the performance, that wasn’t us.”

Given Munster had conceded five second-half tries to Scarlets in their previous URC outing in Cork, hanging on for a 49-42 victory three weeks earlier, the four tries that Glasgow scored in the opening half on Saturday could be construed as a pretty miserable 80 minutes of rugby in defensive terms but Rowntree, on reflection, was not buying that.

“Do you know what, I’ve thought about that. The Scarlets game was different. That was a horrible week for the club, we’d lost a couple of people (Tom Tierney and Brian O’Brien passing away) that week, emotionally. At 50 minutes there were some anomalies in what we were doing, what guys were doing. And they grew another leg, did Scarlets, and they can play.

“They’ve beaten the Sharks tonight. They can play. Gareth Davies offloading, chasing us down the blindside, that’s a different set of circumstances, that Scarlets game.

“The here and now tonight, I’ll keep it very simple as I did at half-time. It was just collision-wise, we just weren’t there.

“We’ll have a good look at it. We’ll look at everything. We started the game quite brightly then Fineen Wycherley loses a ball in contact and next thing you know we’ve got a scrum and we’re defending a maul.

“We’ll have a look at all those bits. Factually, we’re better than that. We don’t suddenly become that… our defence has been pretty incredible all season.

“We’ll have a look at it. I’m not going to sugar-coat things. They know it, it’s an honest group and they’re hurting. Our jobs, my job, as coaches, cold light of day it’s a few simple things we’ve got to do better. We’ve got a massive game next week.” MUNSTER: M Haley (S Zebo, 66); C Nash, M Fekitoa, J Crowley, S Daly; J Carbery (R Scannell, 63), P Patterson (C Casey, 45); D Kilcoyne (J Wycherley, h-t), D Barron (S Buckley, 52), R Salanoa (S Archer, 52); J Kleyn (RG Snyman, 59), F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue – captain (A Kendellen, 52), J Hodnett, G Coombes.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith (T Jordan, 27-37 - HIA); C Forbes, S McDowall – captain, S Johnson, J Dobie; D Miotti (A Samuel, 77), A Price (G Horne, 57); N McBeth (A Dell, 57), F Brown (J Matthews, 46), Z Fagerson (L Sordoni, 65); JP du Preez (L Bean, 57), S Cummings; M Fagerson (T Jordan, 77), R Darge, S Vailanu (T Gordon, 65).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)