Munster aim to leapfrog Glasgow to reach top four 

Having fought so hard to claw their way into BKT URC play-off contention following a shaky start to the campaign, Munster will be in no mood to let the chance of a home quarter-final evade them in the closing weeks of the league season.

And with Glasgow’s arrival in Limerick for this evening’s last scheduled home game the motivation could not be higher to claim the victory that would see Munster leapfrog the visitors from fifth place to fourth and into driver’s seat for May’s knockout rounds with just two more games to follow.

The remaining games at the end of next month will see Graham Rowntree’s side playing in Cape Town and then Durban on successive weekends and before that there is another trip to South Africa to negotiate for next Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash with the Sharks. Yet claiming the win this evening that will extend hopes of a Thomond Park return in May is all anyone in the camp is focusing on right now as Munster return to Limerick for the first time in five weeks with hopes of a big crowd.

Scrum-half Craig Casey, who returns to the matchday 23 after his important contribution to Ireland’s Grand Slam-winning campaign, this placed securing that home quarter-final at the top of the priority list. When you consider there has not been a league knockout game at Thomond Park since 2019 that becomes to easier to explain.

“That’s why it’s such a big game,” Casey told the Irish Examiner. “We’ve got to beat Glasgow to go above them and the whole objective is to get a home quarter-final.

“It’s huge, it hasn’t been here for a while so hopefully we can do that, it’s what we’re striving for and we look forward to a big crowd on Saturday night and hopefully an even bigger crowd if we do what we should do over the next few weeks and win.”

Of course Glasgow have a live agenda of their own and with just one defeat since November they will pitch up at Thomond Park for the first time since 2018 in confident mood, further boosted by the return of nine members of Scotland’s Six Nations squad, though not, significantly, their outstanding centre partnership of Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones. Casey nonetheless detects a team playing a quality brand of rugby capable of asking many questions of the opposition.

“A very, very good attacking side. Tough, every Munster-Glasgow game is niggly, spicy, so there’s definitely a rivalry there between us. They’ll be feisty, they’re a great attacking side and they run the ball a lot. They’re very good players and from my perspective just at nine, they’ve three quality nines, Jamie Dobie, Ali Price and George Horne so you’ve just got to look at your own position there and see the quality they have coming this weekend.

“They’ve class players and they’ve got a really tough forward pack. They’ve trick plays all over the park, they’ve got running threats everywhere so it’s going to be a tough game and we’re going to have to be switched on for 80 minutes.

“Hopefully we can impose our game on them and make them think about things.” Rowntree has a team that looks more than capable of fulfilling Casey’s stated ambition. There will be no Peter O’Mahony or Conor Murray, given an extra week off following their Six Nations exertions, but Munster do have a fit-again Mike Haley at full-back, and two returning Ireland internationals in addition to Casey in Dave Kilcoyne and Jack Crowley as they seek to notch their sixth URC win in a row.

Haley, back from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since January, joins in-form wings Calvin Nash and Shane Daly in the back three, while Crowley, a replacement at fly-half against Italy a month ago, starts at inside centre with Malakai Fekitoa moving from 12 to 13 following a “low-grade leg injury” for Antoine Frisch.

Joey Carbery continues at number 10 in a settled half-back pairing with Paddy Patterson with Edinburgh-bound Ben Healy not required following his Scotland debut off the bench against Italy last weekend.

Kilcoyne moves into the front row at loosehead prop alongside hooker Diarmuid Barron and uncapped Ireland squad member Roman Salanoa at tighthead, continuing his occupation of the number three jersey for the fourth game in a row having started the three bonus-point wins over Benetton, Ospreys and Scarlets.

Jack O’Donoghue captains the side from blindside flanker in an unchanged back row with openside John Hodnett and No.8 Gavin Coombes.

Among those joining Casey as a replacement is lock RG Snyman, set for his second game of the campaign after returning from a long-term injury in the victory over Scarlets.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, M Fekitoa, J Crowley, S Daly; J Carbery, P Patterson; D Kilcoyne, D Barron, R Salanoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; J O’Donoghue - captain, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: S Buckley, J Wycherley, S Archer, RG Snyman, A Kendellen, C Casey, R Scannell, S Zebo.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: O Smith; C Forbes, S McDowall – captain, S Johnson, J Dobie; D Miotti, A Price; N McBeth, F Brown, Z Fagerson; JP du Preez, S Cummings; M Fagerson, R Darge, S Vailanu.

Replacements: J Matthews, A Dell, L Sordoni, L Bean, A Samuel, T Gordon, G Horne, T Jordan.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)