Kyriacou: Munster's development still ongoing under new management

Given their early-season missteps, there is much to be said for Munster’s current position in the BKT United Rugby Championship standings, vying for a home quarter-final draw with just three games to do.

Fifth-placed Munster on Saturday have the opportunity to close in on the top-four finish that would bring them back to Limerick for the knockout stages in May when fourth-placed Glasgow Warriors visit Thomond Park with just two points separating the in-form sides.

Victory is paramount in this final regular-season home game of the campaign with the last two rounds involving a long-haul slog to South Africa to play more play-off rivals in the DHL Stormers and the Cell C Sharks at the end of next month.

Yet Munster have been playing “must-win” matches since November after winning just two of their opening seven URC fixtures as new head coach Graham Rowntree and his incoming coaching ticket tried to implement new gameplans, systems and training routines.

Just one defeat in their last nine URC matches since has Munster climb the 16-team league table from 14th to fifth but forwards coach Andi Kyriacou told the Irish Examiner this week that the team’s development under new management was still very much ongoing as they turn into the final phase of the season and new layers still needed to be added if the squad was to fulfil its potential.

“Trust takes time, doesn’t it,” Kyriacou said. “I think they’ve trusted us and trusted us through the whole process but it’s taken that time for them to really understand where they need to be within the framework we’ve got.

“We’re challenging them to make good decisions, we’re challenging their skill level. There’s always micro-decisions to be made in whatever we’re doing but it’s how they reload, get ready for their next phase, those things take time in terms of it becoming automatic.

“I think from November onwards we’ve seen that we’d got it but it was still in that infancy stage and it’s now just constantly pushing them and challenging them in training to get better and better. We’re still doing things really hard. It’s still not as good as it can be, and that’s on both sides of the ball, set-piece as well, there’s always areas that we’ve got to improve with the lads.

“So onwards and upwards, absolutely.”

Munster go into Saturday evening’s game having been unbeaten in the URC since their home loss to Leinster on St Stephen’s Day, with bonus-point wins over Benetton, Ospreys and Scarlets in the absence of the province’s Ireland matchday squad members extending their winning run to five on the bounce.

With those difficult hurdles to clear in Cape Town and Durban next month, as well as a Champions Cup Round of 16 clash away to the Sharks on April 1, Kyriacou stressed the importance of getting on the plane to South Africa having completed win number six in a row this weekend.

“Yeah, we keep addressing that with the lads. It’s not what we’ve done this week going into the game, it’s the body of work we’ve put together, not just since November when the results started turning our way but even those really early stages where we weren’t quite getting it right and it was still taking time to bed in, they’re all massive parts of how we’ve grown as a group this season and without we wouldn’t be where we are now.

“We’re in a strong position now in terms of our understanding of what we’re trying to do and our playing group that we’ve got here so we’re excited about what Saturday holds for us at Thomond.”