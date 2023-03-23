Andy Farrell and his men doing their bit to prep Irish women for Six Nations tilt

Ireland women’s head coach Greg McWilliams has heaped praise on his counterpart Andy Farrell for the latter’s open-door policy and voiced his ambition to field a team that plays with the same refreshing intent.

McWilliams’ team will get their TikTok Women’s Six Nations bid underway in Wales on Saturday. A title is not within their compass with the former USA coach admitting that he would take three wins and third place if offered both now.

That would be enough to qualify Ireland for the top-tier of the new Women’s XV competition later this year but, whatever about results for now, McWilliams wants to follow the trend set by Farrell’s men and their fellow Grand Slam champions at U20s.

“I just hope that people who are watching, and supporters of Irish women’s rugby, can see that there is a group of players that are well organised and that are trying to play the game in the right way, which is positive,” he explained after his team announcement.

“Look at what the men’s team and the 20s team did. That’s very inspirational for us and you have to remember that we are training in the same building as them all the time. We are having coffees beside them.

“Their coaching staff has been really supportive of us and it has given us the chance to develop our understanding as a coaching staff, a management team and a playing group, but this is our journey and let’s not forget that.”

Ireland have not named any of the IRFU’s contracted sevens players in their wider squad for the initial Six Nations rounds so the opener will provide a searching test for the depth available to the management as they start a new World Cup cycle.

Ireland failed to qualify for last year’s World Cup in New Zealand, since when McWilliams was appointed and the IRFU supported him with six more full-time staff and the offer of contracts for the first time to the XVs player.

“A year and a half ago and the Irish men’s team was struggling but they had a purpose and a clarity and an alignment of where they wanted to get to and I really believe we have good clarity in how we want to play and our markers.

“We have got players that are buying into that now. I want to play an exciting brand of rugby,” he explained. “I hope most coaches would say that. I want people to see a group that is giving it everything.

“Workrate is important but the soul of the team is around your defence and how you can compete for one another. You pick the right people, people who deserve to represent their country through their honesty, humility and workrate.

“Hopefully we will see that in our performance.”

The IRFU’s High-Performance Centre in the Sport Ireland campus in Abbotstown has become the nucleus of operations for all the main national sides, including XVs and sevens and male and female, and it has been a hive of activity in recent weeks.

Though newly-built very recently, space is already becoming something of an issue as demand ramps up but McWilliams has been deeply impressed with the way in which his counterpart with the senior men has opened his arms and his doors.

“Since the Grand Slam win reports are coming in about Andy Farrell, what he has built with the team and the inclusivity with family and other people. It would be very easy for the coach of the national team to close off the HPC at certain times and just be them.

“That has happened previously. Andy is the opposite. He has a big smile on his face, he always comes in and asks how we are getting on. Paul O’Connell is talking to me about session plans, about lineout, defence.

“John and Denis (Fogarty), honestly its like the Muppet Show: you know those two brothers on the balcony? The two of them are great fun together. They have great energy.

"John (McKee, women’s senior coach) would spend a lot of time with Simon Easterby and John and I can observe the sessions.

“You go up to Andy and ask if he would mind if we come out and watch a session and he looks at you as if you have two heads. Of course, come out here, you’re always welcome’. And that’s really important.

“An environment isn’t the building. The resources that we have at the HPC are amazing but it is about people within the building and we have great people who are all trying to help us succeed and that is really reassuring.”