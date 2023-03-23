McGrath set for debut as McWilliams names Irish side for Six Nations opener

Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams has named his Ireland side for their Women's Six Nations opener against Wales at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday (Kick-off, 2.15pm).

McWilliams has named two debutants in his matchday 23, with Ulster prop Sadhbh McGrath handed a start in the front-row, while Leinster’s Niamh O’Dowd is also in line for her debut cap off the bench.

Nichola Fryday will captain the side from the second row.

Méabh Deely, Aoife Dalton and Natasja Behan – who all made their debuts during last summer’s Tour of Japan – are set to make their first Six Nations appearances.

Experienced pair Nicole Cronin and Enya Breen will lead the backline from 10 and 12, respectively.

In the pack, Dorothy Wall, Maeve Óg O’Leary and Brittany Hogan are selected in the back row.

Commenting on the selection, head coach McWilliams said: “The start of a Championship campaign is always an exciting time and we come into this weekend ready to get to task against a strong Welsh side.

"We have had a good block of preparation and this is the start of the next chapter on our journey, which we started as a group in Japan last summer.”

Ireland: Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); A Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster), A Dalton (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), E Breen (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), N Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster); N Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), M Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster); S McGrath (City of Derry/Cooke RFC/Ulster), N Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster), L Djougang (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster); N Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht) S Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury/IQ Rugby); D Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), M Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster), B Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster).

Replacements:

D Nic a Bhaird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster), N O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), C Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), J Brown (Worcester Warriors/IQ Rugby), G Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby), H O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster), D O’Brien (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster), V Irwin (Sale Sharks/Ulster).