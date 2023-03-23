'It's probably fair enough, isn't it?' - Keenan backs decision to rescind Steward red

Hugo Keenan has rowed in fully behind the decision to rescind Freddie Steward’s red card.

The England full-back was sent off after colliding with Keenan during last Saturday’s Six Nations game at Lansdowne Road. Ireland had already knocked the ball on when the Leiinster man stooped to claim possession and Steward jumped and half-turned and struck him high.

South African referee Jaco Peyper dealt with the tricky situation brilliantly, consulting his assistants and the TMO and progressing calmly through each stage of the process before coming to his decision and explaining the sanction.

It has divided the rugby community like Marmite ever since but the Six Nations disciplinary panel decided that, while it was foul play, the penalty should be downgraded to a yellow card for “mitigating factors including the late change in the dynamics and positioning of the opposing player."

The committee also added that Steward, who is now free to return to play immediately, “had been reckless in his actions and in his upright positioning as he approached and came into highly dangerous contact with the other player."

Keenan failed his HIA and did not return to the field. He was back in Leinster HQ on Wednesday after the Grand Slam celebrations and, while he was unable to train, he expects to do so next week and feature against Ulster in the Champions Cup round of 16 tie.

He was totally on board with the retrospective change in punishment.

“It's probably fair enough, isn't it? It's up to the citing commissioners and the refs to make those decisions but it was a bit of an accident, wasn't it?

“He was very apologetic nearly straight away after and then after on the pitch as well. As a fellow full-back. I feel for him in those positions. It was just one of those sort of rugby incidents, it's not like it was a reckless high challenge or anything like that.”

Keenan could remember the incident clearly, what the score was and where he was at the time, but the independent doctor ruled him out of any more part in the Six Nations finale after his results in one area of the test were slightly below normal.

He was also able to take a full part in the post-match celebrations with his teammates, his parents Paul and Avril and his partner Emma Hempenstall while Steward apologised for the incident that forced him off again, as he had done earlier.

“I accepted it completely and we had a little chat. He's a lovely lad, in fairness.”

Months will lapse now before the squad reassembles and begins preparations for the World Cup. Andy Farrell addressed the group in the dressing-rooms before they melted into the celebrations around Dublin.

The head coach singled out Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier on the back of their 50th caps during the campaign and captain Johnny Sexton who marked his last ever Six Nations game by claiming three trophies and becoming the competition’s top scorer of all time.

Sexton had his own thoughts to share, his assertion that there were still bigger things to achieve further down the line chiming with the message that has emanated from the camp for much of the Championship that has just ended.

The World Cup will have to wait for now.

Sexton may be a doubt for Saturday week’s round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup encounter against Ulster but a fifth title remains the chief focus for Leo Cullen’s men as the season turns into the crucial bend.

The province has actually won the ‘European’ Cup in the months after Ireland’s two previous Grand Slams, in 2009 and 2018, and Keenan is already contemplating what needs to be done to secure a hat-trick.

“I've been privileged to be involved in some special games and series and the weekend was definitely one of the highlights. I've set out a few goals, that was definitely one of them, but there's also more things down the line that are going to keep me motivated.

“It's the first day back here with Leinster and we're already trying to turn the page and focus on the URC and Champions Cup because I still I don't have one of them to my name. So that's where the focus is going to be on now and were all the attention is.”

