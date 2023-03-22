Craig Casey believes Ben Healy's Scotland debut will benefit Munster

Craig Casey believes Ben Healy’s return to Munster as a Scottish international can only benefit his home province in his remaining time with the Reds.

Fly-half Healy, 23, is leaving Munster at the end of the season to join BKT URC rivals Edinburgh having opted to pursue his Test ambitions with Scotland, for whom he is qualified due to Scottish grandparents.

That decision was vindicated last Saturday when he earned an international debut off the bench at Murrayfield in the Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy and like half-back partner Casey he was back at Munster’s High Performance Centre on Monday morning to prepare for Saturday’s must-win URC clash with Glasgow at Thomond Park.

Casey, a newly-minted Grand Slam winner with Ireland, said he was delighted for his long-time team-mate and excited for what value Healy could add following his experience in Scotland’s Six Nations camp.

“Now he’s an international he’s been in a different environment and he can add things to our environment from what he’s seen,” Casey said. “A different set of eyes, a different feeling from the last eight weeks and different experiences so it’s great to have another international for Munster, that’s what everyone is striving for in here.”

Casey said Healy had hit the ground running on his return to Munster training after a hectic weekend in Edinburgh following Scotland’s victory over Italy.

“Seamless. He’s slotted back in seamlessly in fairness. He was back in Monday morning with a few good stories from his weekend and the few traditions that Scotland uphold, so he had to do a lot over the weekend in fairness to him.

“Delighted for him. I’ve been playing against him since we were under-14s, playing with him since under-16s and it’s great to see, an international debut is unbelievable. It’s a great achievement for him and his family.

“He’s made a big decision next year heading away but I think that was justified after last Saturday with that first international cap. I couldn’t talk more highly of him, he’s an absolute legend of a fella, very hard working, always wants to win, no matter the scenario.

“Obviously his situation has changed a bit this season with Jack (Crowley) and Joey (Carbery), they have all been intertwined but not once has he given out, not once has he altered. He’s as competitive as ever and drives the team on. What a great fella and hopefully we can send him off well this season. It’s been great to have him back.”