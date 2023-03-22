Pres aiming to add Munster Junior Schools Cup to Senior triumph

It was just over a week ago that Presentation Brothers College became the Pinergy Munster Senior School Cup Champions for the 31st time in their illustrious history.

They achieved the feat by defeating their arch-rivals Christian Brothers College 24-0 in the final at Musgrave Park thanks to a sensational hat-trick from James Wixted along with a Gene O’Leary Kareem try and a brace of conversions from Ben O’Connor.

It was such a monumental victory for the school that the celebrations have only just began to wind down in the last few days.

But this very Wednesday afternoon (kick-off is at 2pm) they have the opportunity to ramp them up again as they look to make it a Munster Senior and Junior Schools Cup double.

Like their Senior counterparts, the Pres Juniors will be aiming to lift the silverware for the 31st time in their school’s history and make sure the Cup remains in the Mardyke for another 12 months having won the title last year against Christians.

But standing in their way at Thomond Park is an Ardscoil Rís side who will be aiming to land the Cup for the third time in their history and the first time in 18-years since they also beat CBC back in 2005.

Ardscoil are likely to be roared on by a huge local Limerick following in this finale whereas Pres have been limited to just 100 or so travelling supporters following incidents at the Senior showpiece occasion last week.

This will be the second meeting between these two schools in this campaign and it was Pres who emerged victorious from the fixture on the opening day of the season back in October on a scoreline of 8-7 on their way to topping Group B.

PBC have won all six games en route to this final, a seventh triumph would seal back-to-back Junior Cups as well as the double with their Seniors. But Ardscoil Rís will have other ideas.