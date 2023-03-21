Wayne Barnes to referee Munster's Champions Cup round of 16 clash

England's Wayne Barnes has been confirmed as the referee for Munster's round of 16 Heineken Champions Cup clash with the Cell C Sharks.

The game takes place in South Africa on Saturday, April 1.

The all-Irish clash of Leinster and Ulster will also have an English referee with Luke Pearce handed the whistle for the Aviva Stadium clash,also on April 1.

Ireland's Andrew Brace has been appointed to take charge of Exeter Chiefs against Montpellier last 16 clash on Sunday, April 2 at Sandy Park.

Pierre Brousset of France has been appointed for the head-to-head between the DHL Stormers and Harlequins at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Nika Amashukeli will referee the Saracens v Ospreys tie at the StoneX Stadium and England’s Matthew Carley will be in the middle when five-time champions, Toulouse, take on the Vodacom Bulls at Le Stadium.

The round of 16 action gets under way on Friday, March 31 with the meeting of Leicester Tigers and Edinburgh at Welford Road which will be refereed by Mathieu Raynal of France.