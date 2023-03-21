O'Toole enjoying being part of 'an especially tight-knit group'

In a Grand Slam-winning campaign highlighted by Ireland’s ability to stay calm and composed through turbulent moments across all five matches, the contribution from the front-rowers in particular stands out for special mention.

From Finlay Bealham’s answering of the call to arms when Tadhg Furlong failed to make kick-off in round one due to a calf injury to Cian Healy’s rescue mission against Scotland as a scrummaging stand-in for injured hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, no unit has better exemplified the no-excuse mentality that has underpinned this Guinness Six Nations title success.

In a championship in which Ireland needed three players in each front-row position, and both Andrew Porter and Dave Kilcoyne reached their 50th Ireland caps, tighthead Tom O’Toole, 24, was the least experienced of the front-row union, starting the campaign with just four caps to his name, none of them in the Six Nations.

Yet the Drogheda-born Ulster prop more than played his part, Furlong’s injury leading to the first of five replacement appearances in which O’Toole did not let the side down, not least in getting the Grand Slam over the line last Saturday against England with seven tackles in his 22 minutes on the field at Aviva Stadium.

With Sheehan scoring two tries and replacement hooker Rob Herring claiming the final score in a 29-16 victory, it was a crowning moment for the front-rowers.

"It's gas,” O’Toole said.” We've got a strong connection, you know, we are an especially tight knit group, us front-rowers.

“It was class to see Squishy get over for a try today like he did over in New Zealand in the summer series. So yeah, we're just delighted.

“And Tadhg in defence as well. We knew that England would be physical in their attack and we knew we'd have to front up.

“So look, there were some really. really good hits. And I was just really proud of our discipline as well at times that we were physical in the contact area, but we weren't giving away any stupid penalties. I was just delighted with the front row.”

Among the tightheads too, there is a special bond, as O’Toole explained.

"It is unbelievable, like, Tadhg has been obviously injured during this campaign. But for the last few years he's been unbelievable for us, you know, for me, and Finlay has obviously got his opportunity before me.

“But we've been learning off each other and, as I said, as a front-row we are a really tight-knit group. We always work together, we share our work and we share our secrets.

“So there's some really good relationships, healthy relationships, between all of us.

So when each one of us are playing, we're just delighted to get an opportunity."

O’Toole also praised loosehead Andrew Porter as an inspiration, particularly in the way he rebounded from a shaky start against England, giving away a couple of penalties to put in another long shift at the coalface.

"Well that's Ports for you isn't it, he did 80 minutes again last week (against Scotland), you can't break the guy down. They can keep going at him but he just is so mentally strong that he will just stay with it and stay with it.

Ports is a great inspiration to myself and he is a great leader. He's very massively respected within the front-row and we know how hard he works. He is unbelievably fit and unbelievably physical and we know he always gives 100 per cent. So we always have believe in him no matter what.”