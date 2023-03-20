Three each from Ireland and France on shortlist for Six Nations award

Irish players have won the prestigious award on seven previous occasions, with Brian O'Driscoll the only person to land it three times.
Ireland's Hugo Keenan PIC  Steven Paston/PA Wire.

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 16:45

Three Ireland players are among the nominations for this season's Guinness Six Nations player of the championship.

Full-back Hugo Keenan, wing Mack Hansen and back-row forward Caelan Doris have all made the six-strong list.

It comes following Ireland's Grand Slam triumph, which they achieved with victory over England in Dublin on Saturday.

That record could be matched by France captain Antoine Dupont - winner in 2020 and 2022 - who is joined on the short-list by Les Bleus team-mates Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud.

The winner - to be announced later this week - is decided by a fans' vote.

