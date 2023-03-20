Munster's returning internationals available for weekend 

Munster will welcome back a host of Six Nations players ahead of Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship clash against play-off rivals Glasgow at Thomond Park.

Grand Slam winners Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray have been given a week off as Ireland’s title celebrations continue having played in all five games in the clean sweep for Andy Farrell’s men yet Munster boss Graham Rowntree will be able to call upon Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Jack Crowley, Dave Kilcoyne, Roman Salanoa and Scotland’s Ben Healy, all of whom returned to training at the province’s High Performance Centre.

Munster also have full-back Mike Haley, and locks Tom Ahern and Edwin Edogbo back in full team training following injuries but head coach Rowntree must continue without Ireland internationals Tadhg Beirne (ankle), Andrew Conway (knee), Keith Earls (calf), Jeremy Loughman (thigh) and Niall Scannell (shoulder) as the build up to Saturday’s last home league game of the season begins.

Liam Coombes (thigh), Liam O’Connor (neck), Chris Moore (neck), Eoin O’Connor (shoulder), Paddy Kelly (head) and Jack Daly (knee) are also unavailable while Munster captain O’Mahony and scrum-half Conor Murray are due back on the training field next week ahead of the Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 trip to South Africa where they will play the Cell C Sharks in Durban on April.

And in the meantime, Ahern’s recovery from a shoulder injury paves the way for a possible return this weekend for the 6ft 9ins second row after being sidelined since October, while Haley’s ankle problem has seen him not play since the European pool trip to Toulouse at the end of January.

Academy lock Edogbo, 20, is poised for a return to resume his barnstorming first season having made his senior debut against Dragons in the second game of the campaign. The Cobh forward had made seven appearances for Rowntree’s side before an ankle injury ended his impressive run of form at the end of November.

Munster will be seeking a sixth URC win in a row when the Scots come to Limerick this weekend with the home side two points behind fourth-placed Glasgow with three games of the regular season remaining.