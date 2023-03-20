'If it was the All Blacks, they’d probably be called chokers' - Steve Hansen challenges Ireland to deliver at RWC

The former All Blacks head coach says there'll be a lot of pressure on Andy Farrell's side in France.
'If it was the All Blacks, they’d probably be called chokers' - Steve Hansen challenges Ireland to deliver at RWC

BEEN THERE, DONE THAT: Former All Blacks boss, Steve Hansen.

Mon, 20 Mar, 2023 - 12:01
Cian Locke

Former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen says Ireland have to prove they're not 'chokers' at the Rugby World Cup. 

Andy Farrell's side completed an historic Grand Slam by seeing off England at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. 

But the former New Zealand boss says the top ranked side in the world need to back up that achievement in France later this year. 

“Every time a team is number one in the world, you’ve got to consider them to be a World Cup contender – but it’s a tough tournament to win, and they were number one going into the last one, weren’t they?" said the former World Cup winner.

"So, they’ve seemed to struggle a little bit at World Cups. If it was the All Blacks, they’d probably be called ‘chokers’.

“Ireland were good throughout the Six Nations. In that final game they started off a bit shaky and England rattled them a bit, but once the red card came it was game over and they were good enough to take advantage of it.

“But they’ve come a long way, they believe in themselves, and they’re a very good side, so they’re definitely a contender. But they’ll have to overcome the pressure of not having gone past the quarter-finals before, and there’ll be a lot of pressure involved in that.

“If they get through to the semi-finals, then they’re in new territory. That’s something they’ll have to deal with that they’ve never dealt with before, and it’s always hard to deal with something you haven’t dealt with before.”

The current All Blacks coach Ian Foster has also been watching the Six Nations and was full of praise for both France and Ireland. 

“Both playing really well," he says. Six Nations is a great tournament. A lot of atmosphere around it. If you look at France particularly, they started out slow having a loss to Ireland and the first three games probably didn’t hit their straps but certainly at Twickenham and against Wales they are a team on the up. 

“Looks to me like they only have one goal and that’s to play well later in the year. Very passionate country behind them. Amazing how much France is excited about this World Cup coming up. It’s going to be huge. 

“Ireland just continue doing what they’re doing. They’re playing really efficient rugby, they’re big in the big moments of the game and we saw that again against a pretty rejuvenated England team who showed a lot of spirit. Ireland came back really clinical in that last quarter.”

More in this section

Ireland celebrate winning the Under-20 Six Nations championship 19/3/2023 Ireland under-20s defeat England to secure back-to-back Grand Slams 
Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship The Six Nations journey: Five steps to Grand Slam heaven
Ireland v England - Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship Peter Jackson: Ireland the mentality monsters with two XVs of Roy Keanes
<p>FEARLESS: Ireland head coach Richie Murphy with his 'fearless' U20 Grand Slam winning side. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile</p>

Murphy's 'fearless' U20s beat England to win Grand Slam

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd