The Six Nations journey: Five steps to Grand Slam heaven

Step One: Wales 10 IRELAND 34 Principality Stadium, Cardiff – Saturday, February 4

Ireland hit the ground running with two tries inside the opening eight minutes to allay any fears of a Warren Gatland bounce from the home side in the white-hot atmosphere under the roof.

Man of the match Caelan Doris got the party started, James Ryan adding the second as Ireland with James Lowe contributing a third on 20 minutes while Johnny Sexton added three conversions and two penalties to open up a 27-3 half-time lead. Ireland then survived a third-quarter fightback from Wales before Josh van der Flier sealed the deal with a bonus-point try eight minutes from time. Ireland were off to a flying start.

Step Two: IRELAND 32 France 19 Aviva Stadium, Dublin – Saturday, February 11

The top two teams in the World Rugby rankings meeting for the first time in a Six Nations fixture and the protagonists lived up their billing, producing one of the all-time great championship matches. Ireland once again started in thrilling fashion, shading the high-octane, intensely physical and highly-skilled opening skirmishes with a superbly taken Hugo Keenan try on nine minutes only to see Damian Penaud respond with a counter-attacking try straight out of the top drawer.

A stunning James Lowe finish in the corner, despite suspicions of foot on the touchline, preceded an Andrew Porter try following the sin-binning of Uini Atonio that nudged Ireland in front once more.

Leading 22-16 at the break, Ireland were ahead by the same margin with 10 minutes left before a wondrous offload from Caelan Doris set up man of the match Garry Ringrose for the bonus-point try and an exhilarating victory after replacement half-backs Craig Casey and Ross Byrne had closed out the game with authority.

Step Three: Italy 20 IRELAND 34 Stadio Olimpico, Rome – Saturday, February 25

Italy’s upturn in fortune had been signalled in round one when they gave France an almighty scare in Rome, forewarning Ireland of the attacking threat awaiting them at Stadio Olimpico.

Yet Andy Farrell rolled the dice with selections, starting Casey and Byrne by choice and having to adapt when Ringrose pulled out with a tight calf. While the makeshift midfield of Stuart McCloskey and Bundee Aki at 13 did not quite gel, Ireland still got the job done in front of a huge contingent of their supporters, with tries from Ryan, Keenan, Aki and two from man of the match Mack Hansen seeing off an exciting Italian challenge.

Step Four: Scotland 7 IRELAND 22 BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh – Sunday, March 12

If the France game had all the hallmarks of a heavyweight title fight, this trip to the Scottish capital pitted rising stars in the home camp with established top dogs. Scotland had Triple Crown aspirations of their own and expectations rose as Huw Jones scored the opening try on 17 minutes in an absorbing opening 40 minutes when Gregor Townsend’s team should have made more of the chances they created.

A try from repeating man of the match Mack Hansen on 27 minutes hammered home that point as Ireland took an unlikely 8-7 lead into the interval despite losing forward trio Dan Sheehan, Caelan Doris and Iain Henderson to injury.

When Sheehan’s replacement at hooker Ronan Kelleher also succumbed to a shoulder injury soon after the break, Scotland were left kicking themselves that they did not deal with emergency lineout thrower van der Flier and fuming to have conceded two scrum penalties to loosehead prop replacement Cian Healy scrummaging in the middle of the front row.

Ireland piled on the misery with tries Lowe and Jack Conan’s second-half tries as Scotland were kept scoreless after 17 minutes to leave Farrell’s side on the brink of a clean sweep.

Step Five: IRELAND 29 England 16 Aviva Stadium, Dublin – Saturday, March 18

If the stars were aligned for Ireland as so many of us believed they were in the wake of England’s record 53-10 home defeat to France in round four, nobody told Steve Borthwick’s wounded warriors.

The men in white scrapped and spoiled and kept themselves in the fight for the opening hour as Owen Farrell’s goal-kicking kept pace with a first-half Sheehan try to make it a one-point game at 10-9 after 51 minutes despite losing full-back Freddie Steward to a 40th-minute red card.

Ireland, just as they have done in each of their previous games, found a solution though, and tries from Robbie Henshaw, man of the match Sheehan again and then his replacement Rob Herring saw them home to the promised land. Job done. Onto the World Cup.