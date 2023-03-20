Farrell hails impact of wing men Lowe and Hansen

In a game in which England made life as awkward as possible for the champions in waiting, it was not the best platform for Mack Hansen and James Lowe to shine yet over the course of this Guinness Six Nations campaign, Ireland’s wings have had a massive influence on the way their team has constructed this title success.

Andy Farrell’s gameplan and attack coach Mike Catt’s offensive structure needs more from its wide men than touchline-hugging involvements with the head coach setting his stall out in November 2021 about what he wants to see in the 11 and 14 jerseys.

“He finds a way into the game,” Farrell said of Lowe back then after a nine-try rout of Japan at Aviva Stadium. “He’s not a tidy player but neither do we want our wingers to be tidy players.”

The way both Hansen and Lowe have lived up to that ideal in this run to the Grand Slam has been exemplary. Right wing Hansen has picked up man-of-the-match awards against both Italy and Scotland while the pair have three tries apiece thanks to some spectacular finishing. Yet it is the spark they can provide by coming off their edges and popping up in midfield that sets them apart from other wings, their link passing and offloading crucial to unsettle defences and laying the foundation for much of Ireland’s attacking success.

In Farrell’s quest for unpredictability within attacking structure, the pair are setting the template for position rivals within the Ireland squad to emulate. Against Scotland both were imperious on both sides of the ball, Lowe with some telling defensive interventions while Hansen turned jackler for a crucial turnover penalty at Murrayfield in addition to both producing excellent finishes for a try each against the Scots.

And it was Hansen’s superb leap to claim a Jamison Gibson-Park that led to Jack Conan’s second-half score which put the game beyond the Triple Crown-chasing home side. They each secured four turnovers over the campaign, with Hansen’s six offloads leading the Irish tally while only their back-three partner, full-back Hugo Keenan, made more metres, 562, in the tournament than Lowe’s 533.

Saturday was not their finest hour in that regard given England’s hurt-driven desperation for redemption following their record home defeat to France the previous weekend but the Ireland boss recognised their contribution afterwards.

“They were messy at times today, that’s for sure,” Farrell joked of their performances against the English before getting into the detail.

“You don’t want them tidy. You want them to find a way. You give them examples of how to find a way and make a difference because shape always gives you an opportunity to find some order but how people find a way within that shape, that’s what the good players do.

“And if you’ve got your wingers trying to find a way to make the extra man or to make the extra pass beyond the inside of ‘9’ or ‘10’, when people aren’t expecting them, then it’s pretty dangerous as far as an attacking unit is concerned.

“Look at the back three, they played all the minutes, didn’t they, and never missed a beat except for Hugo going off today. So, that’s pretty impressive within itself.”