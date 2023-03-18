Johnny Sexton: 'It's like living in a dream'

What a day for Irish rugby and it's leader and captain Johnny Sexton.

Grand Slam winner. Six Nations record points holder. All that on his last ever day gracing the competition.

Ireland's fourth-ever Grand Slam triumph, and a first on home soil was secured late in the second-half after a nervy opening hour, with Sexton having a massive impact - scoring nine points in his Six Nations bow.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

"Couldn't make it up. Honestly, couldn't make it up. It's like living in a dream, I'm actually worried I'm going to wake up," a delighted Sexton remarked post-match.

"Look, we didn't play our best, but bloody hell what a team, what a team, what a group of coaches. The prepared us so well, but we did nothing that they told us, we did the exact opposite. We made things hard for ourselves but look, England are a top-class team.

"To come here and get a win on [St] Patrick's weekend, it's unbelievable, what a day."

He continued: "We set out to win a Grand Slam at the start of the year. We had a Triple Crown last year, but we wanted to build on that.

"We talked about this day eight weeks ago and we finally got to the big final, we didn't quite nail it but we did enough and I'm so proud of the lads to stay in it."

ALL SMILES: Ireland's Jonathan Sexton reacts to the Grand Slam win. Pic: Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Sexton also thanked the raucous Irish fans for their continued support.

"And thank you to everyone today, unbelievable, unbelievable atmosphere.

"It's the best country you could play for, It's an incredible group of people.

"We're so proud to be Irish and every time we come out here we want to show that, and I think we do that every week, win, lose, or draw."

The veteran skipper spoke on the the next step for this Ireland team.

"There's plenty more left in this team, we certainly need to improve on today, but we'll be back and we'll need all this support in four or five months time."

On the feat managed by the Irish set up on his last-ever Six Nations appearance, Sexton concluded: "Like I said during the week, this is what you dream of as a kid, to have my family here watching the team today, like I said it's dream come true stuff and I'm pinching myself."