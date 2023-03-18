Farrell and Sexton are made for each other: Fierce, driven, clever and hard-nosed

THERE used to be a well-trodden path across Co. Down that led to the home of Jackie Kyle, a Grand Slam winner in 1948 and a man of warmth and generosity, as erudite off the field as he was on it, investing intellect and boldness into out-half play that took Ireland to such unprecedented heights.

I was of those who made that pilgrimage a couple of decades or so ago, essentially seeking an answer as to why it had taken Ireland so bloomin’ long to land another clean sweep in the championship. Yet here they are now, like No. 25 buses backing up in Merrion Square, all coming in a cluster, common as you like.

Such is the anticipated ease of Saturday’s assignment against England, that hapless lot in white who turned into the cast of Les Miserables against France, that the putative achievement of Johnny Sexton’s side is in danger of being undervalued. Of course there would be thunderous acclaim at the Aviva Stadium on St Patrick’s weekend with, rumour has it, a drop of drink to be taken if Ireland close out the deal for the first time on home soil. But, even so, the World Cup, with all its Irish hang-ups and angst-ridden connotations, is the real goal of 2023, the Holy Grail.

But best not to get ahead of ourselves, a mantra that is scored deep within the Sexton psyche. Focus on the present and relish the moment. The 37 year old, battling hard on every front, anno domini, predatory back-rows, head knocks, has spoken in the build-up of ‘keeping a lid on emotions.’

There was a time when that was about the job lot of Irish efforts, the boots and bullets approach. Gone, long gone. This generation is as fine a team as Ireland has produced: sharp-brained, muscled-up, resilient and resourceful, hard-bitten and spirited across the piece. The 2009 team had more star names on the roster – the three Os, O’Connell, O’Driscoll and O’Gara – but the manner of this team’s progress to this point in showing such fortitude and composure under duress to beat not just the best that Europe has to offer but also the once pre-eminent giants of the global game in New Zealand and South Africa takes the plaudits.

That is why Sexton’s team should be so acclaimed. Judge it by any metric you will. By stats: only two losses in the last two years, to New Zealand at their Bermuda Triangle of a venue, Eden Park, where every opponent goes missing in action, and to France in a thunderous clash during last year’s tournament. Ireland have won 13 games in succession at the Aviva under Andy Farrell, 19 of the last 20 Six Nations games in Dublin.

Enough of facts and figures. A tape measure will tell you nothing of the heart and soul within, so too with mere statistics. Ireland are a joy to watch, not in a fancy, free-flowing French way of old but rather like any champion team in its pomp, be it many an All Black vintage or Martin Johnson’s mob of 2003, from the moment they stood firm in (cock-up) defiance of red-carpet protocol at Lansdowne Rd to the way in which they ruthlessly killed off a fine Irish performance to run out 42-6 winners. Proper rugby.

Against France last month, Ireland had that same keen-eyed deadliness on display as they won, 32-19. Six days ago against Scotland they were under the cosh in the first half yet were smart enough to problem-solve on the hoof to come through with relative ease. No challenge is too daunting, no task beyond them, be it losing hookers and, these days with Ross Byrne in such decent nick, or their talismanic captain.

This Ireland are on-song and on-message, reflecting the Farrell persona, playing hard but having fun together. Enjoyment – the missing ingredient.

Sexton deserves all the accolades as does Andy Farrell for backing him from the start. The pair are made for each other: fierce, driven, clever and hard-nosed. Sexton may be more combustible than Farrell but you would be chancing your life if you dared mess with the Wiganer. That mix of rage and steel lies at the heart of this team. Sexton is the on-field conductor, Farrell the embodiment of so much good, tactically sharp, yes, but an under-rated visionary in that he saw just what this side needed to do to move on from the excellent foundations laid by Joe Schmidt. Why, oh why, did England let him go? Another RFU own goal. That Twickenham net is bulging with them.

Where does Sexton rate in the fly-half pantheon? The Leinster man may lack the easy-on-the-eye ebullience of a Phil Bennett or Barry John, that speed-of-the-mark and jinking menace, but as an orchestrator of play he ranks alongside a John Rutherford or Andrew Mehrtens (Kyle, of course, is top of that particular pile). O’Gara’s clutch-kicking ability may be the more proven but Sexton has managed to get everything from those around him.

Will he need to deliver all that against beleaguered England on Saturday? Of course, even if Owen Farrell’s side look to be in danger of emulating John Pullin’s team of 1972 (in far less troubling circumstance, of course) in pleading that ‘we’re not much good but at least we turned up.’

England have had a chastening few years. They are heaping a lot of faith in Manu Tuilagi being able to rekindle the thumping form he showed in Dublin four years ago, added to a dash of the unexpected that newcomer, London Irish’s Henry Arundell, might provide. But the England pack was monstered by France at the breakdown seven days ago and they will have to deliver something from the depths if Ireland are not to wreak a similar amount of havoc.

To hell with any concerns that Ireland might be peaking too soon in a World Cup year. That sort of talk is hokum. There is a famous Grand Slam to be won and a Dublin party to be had.

*The author is the former chief rugby writer of the Daily Telegraph.