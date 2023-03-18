Ireland U20s on the brink of back-to-back Six Nations Grand Slams

It’s been three years. The blink of an eye when you’re facing into middle age but a mammoth chunk of life for a teenager. Either way, Sam Prendergast hasn’t forgotten and he isn’t about to let Fintan Gunne move on either.

Prendergast’s Newbridge College were deemed little threat to St Michael’s in the Leinster Senior Schools Cup semi that day so edging them by three points amounted to a shock of seismic proportions in the small but fervent circle that is the schools game.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

“He has that up against me,” Gunne smiles.” Gunne and Prendergast will be on the same side tomorrow when they line out at nine and ten for an Ireland U20s side that stands on the brink of a Six Nations Grand Slam, Ireland’s second in as many seasons. The surrounds and the stakes are new to them but not the partnership.

They started building that with the Leinster U18s but this was the first Covid year and their working life at the time amounted to little more than training sessions. The pair kept in touch though and they finally played together with the provincial 19s and, now, with the national 20s.

Theirs is a handy backstory given the hasty manner in which underage sides like Richie Murphy’s have to be jigsawed together - not least given the pivotal role the half-backs play in any rugby team - and the two of them have done exceptionally well as individuals and as a tandem this term.

Gunne has contributed two tries and a stream of silver-plated service as the squad has made imperious progress through the first four Championship rounds. Prendergast has turned all sorts of heads – Sonny Bill Williams’ included - with his skills and his all-round command of the game plan.

“He’s very laid back on the ball,” says Gunne of his teammate. “When he catches it he just looks so casual, sticks it in behind or grubbers it through, but he’s not afraid to have a word with you if you are stepping out of line.” That sounds like someone we know.

Whatever about Prendergast’s playing ability and possible ceiling, that willingness to rip a teammate out of it when required inevitably brings to mind a certain Johnny Sexton whose career is drawing to an end just as the youngster’s is beginning.

“He carries himself in a similar way to Johnny Sexton,” Gunne agrees, “especially if you are in the wrong.”

Sunday is all about the here and the now. For a fair chunk of them it will stand as the high point of their lives in terms of rugby as they look to put the icing on a campaign that they have enriched with their displays and their results.

Musgrave Park sold out ages ago but Gunne’s dad was on the ball early to snaffle four tickets. One of his friends managed to get his hands on eight but this is no coronation. England are still mathematically in the title chase and France can finish top if Ireland slip up.

Ireland could actually win the Championship with a draw and a try-scoring bonus point but, like the seniors, anything less than the clean sweep of five victories would be a comedown at this stage.

“We're really focussing on going for the Grand Slam,” said Gunne. “It's a huge opportunity. I know last year's team did that but it's not something that comes around that often. It's a huge opportunity for the squad to really stamp their name in history.

“The coaches have laid that out for us. We're not really looking to go for a draw and still win the championship. We really are going for the Grand Slam. We're looking forward to it on Sunday. We think we are good enough if we go as we believe we can.”

Ireland go into it with three changes. James Nicholson returns from injury on the wing, Paddy McCarthy returns at tighthead and Diarmuid Mangan is back in the second row for the injured Evan O’Connell.

Ireland: H McErlean (Terenure/Leinster); J Nicholson (UCD/Leinster), H Cooney (Clontarf/Leinster), J Devine (Corinthians/Connacht), H Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht); S Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster), F Gunne (Terenure/Leinster); G Hadden (Clontarf/Leinster), G McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(captain), P McCarthy (DUFC/Leinster); D Mangan (UCD/Leinster), C O’Tighearnaigh (UCD/Leinster); J McNabney (Ballymena/Ulster), R Quinn (Old Crescent/Munster), B Gleeson (Garryowen/Munster).

Replacements: D Sheahan (UCC/Munster), G Morris (Lansdowne/Leinster), Fiachna Barrett (Corinthians/Connacht), Joe Hopes (Queens University/Ulster), L Molony (Dublin University/Leinster), O Cawley (Naas/Leinster), H West (Buccaneers/Connacht), A Osborne (Naas/Leinster).