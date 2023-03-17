RTÈ and Virgin Media Television to cover all Rugby World Cup games

World Rugby have confirmed that RTÈ and Virgin Media Television will be airing all the matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup from France.

The agreement will see all 48 games broadcast free to air on television in Ireland across RTÈ television, RTÈ Player, Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media Player. Ireland's games will be shared between the broadcasters with the Rugby World Cup Final to be broadcast simultaneously live on both broadcasters RTÈ secured the rights to broadcast Ireland's games live on radio also.