RTÈ and Virgin Media Television to cover all Rugby World Cup games

World Rugby have confirmed that RTÈ and Virgin Media Television will be airing all the matches of the 2023 Rugby World Cup from France.
The agreement will see all 48 games broadcast free to air on television in Ireland across RTÈ television, RTÈ Player, Virgin Media Television and Virgin Media Player. Ireland's games will be shared between the broadcasters with the Rugby World Cup Final to be broadcast simultaneously live on both broadcasters RTÈ secured the rights to broadcast Ireland's games live on radio also.
With Ireland currently sitting top of the World Rugby rankings and going for the Six Nations Grand Slam this Saturday, the excitement for the tournament in France is already fever pitch across Irish rugby supporters.
The deals completes a major rugby broadcast line up for the Rugby World Cup which is on line to be the most widely viewed Rugby World Cup ever.
RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes said, "Over the last number of years, we have been focused on acquiring sports rights to ensure that our national games and our national teams in action are shared with the widest possible audience" said RTÉ Director General Dee Forbes.
"We are delighted to make this latest agreement with World Rugby ensuring that the entire Rugby World Cup tournament is brought to Irish audiences free to air across RTÉ and Virgin Media Television. It's the jewel in the crown of international rugby and given the Irish team's phenomenal performance, the excitement is building towards September. It's a fantastic result that ensures Irish audiences won't miss any of the action."
Virgin Media Television Managing Director Paul Farrell added “We are delighted to have acquired the Rugby World Cup rights and be able to give all Irish sporting fans the chance to support this incredible Irish Rugby team in September. Once again, we are putting Irish sports fans first by freeing up sport, giving them free-to-air access to the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup in France. Irish sports fans can enjoy another historic partnership with RTÉ, on the back of a very successful joint Guinness Six Nations.”