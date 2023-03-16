Only pressure on Farrell's side is from within the camp

Andy Farrell has dismissed the suggestion Guinness Six Nations leaders Ireland have everything to lose in Saturday’s Grand Slam clash with England and that his team are instead driven by the goal to be the best they can be.

The world number one-ranked side go into the Aviva Stadium sell-out showdown unbeaten in the championship after four of the five rounds and are facing an English side in disarray following a record home defeat to France at Twickenham last Saturday when Steve Borthwick’s team was hammered 53-10.

Yet the head coach, who has made three injury-enforced changes to the line-up which started last Sunday’s 22-7 victory in Scotland, said on Thursday that the only pressure on Ireland ahead of their shot at history in the form of a Grand Slam secured on home soil was coming from within the camp.

“Being the best version of ourselves is absolutely the key,” Farrell said. “The outcome is... what people think we're chasing is a trophy. We're not, we're chasing being the best version of ourselves when it matters most.

“We all know it matters, but performing under that type of pressure is the next step for us.” The Ireland boss added: "Everyone talks about walking towards stuff and trying to be yourself but we don't want to be number two in anything. This weekend, we don't want to be second best. We don't want to be second best in anything.

“In that regard, it's not embracing that, it's embracing being ourselves, the best, that's all that matters and, if that's all that matters, then what have you got to lose? That's the pressure we put on ourselves.” Ireland’s first Grand Slam in 1948 had been completed in Belfast at Ravenhill with a 6-3 win over Wales yet in the professional era, the 2009 and 2018 clean sweeps were rounded off in Cardiff and at Twickenham respectively. Farrell said securing a first one in Dublin had been a major objective since their first get-together at the end of January ahead of a pre-tournament training camp on the Algarve.

“It's something that we've talked about from day one coming in, before we went to Portugal, that it's not been done here.

“We've earned the right to have a go at that so we know how much it means to the Irish people and their support has been unbelievable for us and I hope there's a bit of a two-way thing on Saturday where we try and get them going and they try and get us going as well. You can feel the buzz.

“That's what we've done, we've put ourselves in a position to have a crack at this and it's something that we've been up front about from the beginning, which is pretty pleasing. Now we're here, we've got to deliver.” Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ryan Baird will all start at the Aviva while Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris have passed fit after sustaining injuries last Sunday.

Johnny Sexton captains the side once more in his final Six Nations match before retiring at the end of this autumn’s World Cup in France and has the chance to go ahead of Ronan O’Gara’s in the competition’s all-time points scorer list having equalled his predecessor’s record of 557 points against Scotland.

Henshaw replaces regular number 13 Garry Ringrose, whose nasty head injury in Edinburgh has ended his campaign, and Gibson-Park returns to the number nine jersey he last wore against Australia in the final fixture of the home Autumn Nations Series on November 19. He missed the first three rounds of the current campaign with a hamstring injury sustained on the morning of the opening-round match in Wales but came off the bench at Murrayfield last week to provide the spark that turned an 8-7 half-time lead over the Scots into a 22-7 victory.

Baird will partner championship ever-present James Ryan in the Ireland second row after replacing fractured forearm victim Iain Henderson against Scotland in a chaotic first half for the Irish when three forwards were injured in the opening 24 minutes.

Sheehan is named at hooker despite coming off with a shoulder injury last Sunday while Caelan Doris has recovered from a hip pointer and takes his place in an unchanged back at No.8 alongside flankers Peter O’Mahony and World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, who will win his 50th Ireland cap on Saturday.

“It's a strong side, happy with it,” Farrell said. “Fit and raring to go. Gutted for people like Garry and Iain Henderson who missed out on the last weekend, but the lads who come in get their chance to put their best foot forward. We're happy with where we are at, training went well yesterday, captain's run tomorrow, and fingers crossed everyone comes through for the game nice and healthy.

The Ireland head coach will face an England side captained by his son after Owen Farrell was recalled by Borthwick yesterday to start at fly half. Manu Tuilagi returns to the side at inside centre with Henry Slade at 13, and there is a first England start for Henry Arundell on the left wing.

Dan Cole is in line to make his 100th appearance for England after being named as replacement.

IRELAND: H Keenan; M Hansen, R Henshaw, B Aki, J Lowe, J Sexton (c) J Gibson-Park, A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong, R Baird, J Ryan, P O’Mahony, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Herring, C Healy, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, J Conan, C Murray, R Byrne, J O’Brien.

ENGLAND: F Steward, A Watson, H Slade, M Tuilagi, H Arundell, O Farrell (c), J van Poortvliet, E Genge, J George, K Sinckler, M Itoje, D Ribbans, L Ludlam, J Willis, A Dombrandt.

Replacements: J Walker, M Vunipola, D Cole, N Isiekwe, B Curry, A Mitchell, M Smith, J Marchant

Referee: J Peyper (South Africa).