Hurt England the final hurdle as Ireland chase double slam

The IRFU’s decision to move Ireland's U20 games from Donnybrook to Musgrave Park couldn’t have gone better. Eight wins have been claimed from eight games since 2019. A ninth this Sunday will deliver back-to-back Grand Slams at the grade.

Cork’s suitability will be all the more pronounced this week with Richie Murphy’s youngsters having convened in the city on Wednesday evening as it leaves them far from the centre of the storm of expectation engulfing Andy Farrell’s men in Dublin.

These are teenagers who have probably exceeded what were already lofty expectations pre-tournament, but they are less accustomed to the make-or-break nature of games of such import, and to the external pressures, than their Test peers and they know it.

Some have that bit more to fall back on. Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Diarmuid Mangan and James McNabney were all members of the crew that swept to a clean sweep in 2022. The others must reach for experience where they can find it.

Three of them – Gus McCarthy, Paddy McCarthy and Hugh Cooney - will look back to the start of last April when they were part of a Blackrock College team that claimed a 70th title with a thumping of Gonzaga in the RDS.

“That sort of experience of a cup final will definitely give me confidence,” said Gus McCarthy who captained that side and now holds the same leadership position in the Ireland U20s setup.

“The experience will help me guide the lads towards the end goal. It will help me to stay calm too because although the Senior Cup is similar, it wouldn’t be quite as big of an occasion. But it’s all down to the line, last game, win or lose.”

Mark Sexton, the team’s backs coach, will skip back up to Dublin tomorrow to watch his brother Johnny play his last Six Nations game. The rest of the squad and staff will look on from afar as the seniors chase their own Grand Slam.

The 20s panel is not far off full strength with the UL Bohs and Munster lock, Evan O’Connell, the only man unavailable for selection for Sunday’s sold-out visit of England as things stand. A tough one to miss for anyone.

England and France can still claim the title going into round five but Ireland are top of the table and hold the whip hand, and there is actually a scenario whereby Murphy’s lot could take the trophy with a draw and a try bonus point.

The head coach did broach that in a meeting yesterday morning but no-one is interested in scuttling to a mere Championship now. Why would they given the waste they have laid to the Championship across their four games to date?

Murphy’s latest vintage may well finish this campaign with more points and tries scored than their predecessors in 2022 and they face an England team next that shipped a horrendous beating at home to France in the last round.

Alan Dickens’ team had been moving along quite nicely with three bonus-point wins until that game at The Rec, although they had been warning signs in how they were pushed so hard by both Scotland and Italy.

“They are a tough team,” said assistant Ireland coach Aaron Dundon. “They have some players that have played in the Premiership. They have some big boys that like to play fast and to space a lot. They are good on the counterattack and, typical England, they’ve got a good setpiece.

“I thought against France they stayed in the game for a good period in the first half but then France got on top and wore them down. We are going to see a different England this week, they will be hurting over last week.”

Hurt is one thing, history is another. Ireland look set to make some more.