Doris and Sheehan passed fit to start in Grand Slam decider 

Robbie Henshaw, Jamison Gibson-Park and Ryan Baird will all start Ireland’s Grand Slam clash with England at Aviva Stadium on Saturday while Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris have passed fit for the title decider.

Andy Farrell revealed his selection on Thursday afternoon, promoting Henshaw, Gibson-Park and Baird from last Sunday’s bench after their contributions in a remarkable fourth-round victory over Scotland at Murrayfield.

Outside centre Henshaw and scrum-half Gibson-Park will make their first starts of this year’s Guinness Six Nations in the process.

SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. SIX NATIONS RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team. In association with

Johnny Sexton captains the side once more in his final Six Nations match before retiring at the end of this autumn’s World Cup in France and has the chance to go ahead of Ronan O’Gara’s in the competition’s all-time points scorer list having equalled his predecessor’s record of 557 points against Scotland.

Henshaw replaces regular number 13 Garry Ringrose, whose nasty head injury in Edinburgh has ended his campaign, renewing the midfield partnership with Bundee Aki which last started together in last July’s series-clinching third Test victory against New Zealand in Wellington. Ringrose had been forced out of that match following a clash of heads during the second Test win in Dunedin seven days previously.

Gibson-Park returns to the number nine jersey he last wore against Australia in the final fixture of the home Autumn Nations Series on November 19. He missed the first three rounds of the current campaign with a hamstring injury sustained on the morning of the opening-round match in Wales.

Conor Murray, who started against the Welsh, France and Scotland, must settle for a place on the replacements’ bench in what could be his 105th Ireland Test, Gibson-Park’s reappearance from the bench at Murrayfield last week having provided the spark to turn an 8-7 half-time lead over the Scots into a 22-7 victory.

Baird will partner championship ever-present James Ryan in the Ireland second row after replacing Iain Henderson against Scotland in a chaotic first half for the Irish when three forwards were injured in the opening 24 minutes.

There was positive news on the other two players injured at Murrayfield with Dan Sheehan named at hooker despite coming off with a shoulder injury in the 17th minute of last Sunday’s game.

Caelan Doris has recovered from the hip pointer injury he sustained in a heavy landing that forced him off five minutes before Sheehan and takes his place in an unchanged back at No.8 alongside flankers Peter O’Mahony and World Player of the Year Josh van der Flier, who will win his 50th Ireland cap on Saturday.

Rob Herring comes in on the bench in place of Ronan Kelleher, the hooker who replaced Sheehan last Sunday but whose shoulder injury forced his removal early in the second half and led to van der Flier throwing lineouts and prop Cian Healy scrummaging in the middle of the front row.

Healy retains his place on the bench as loosehead cover alongside Herring and tighthead prop Tom O’Toole while lock Kieran Treadwell is promoted to the replacements as Baird moves into the starting line-up.

Jimmy O’Brien come into the match day 23 to replace Henshaw as outside back cover with Murray and Ross Byrne the replacement half-backs.

England head coach Steve Borthwick was due to name his matchday 23 in Dublin later on Thursday.

IRELAND (v England): H Keenan (Leinster); M Hansen (Connacht), R Henshaw (Leinster), B Aki (Connacht), J Lowe (Leinster); J Sexton (Leinster), J Gibson-Park (Leinster); A Porter (Leinster), D Sheehan (Leinster), T Furlong (Leinster); R Baird (Leinster), J Ryan (Leinster); P O’Mahony (Munster), J van der Flier (Leinster), C Doris (Leinster).

Replacements: R Herring (Ulster), C Healy (Leinster), T O’Toole (Ulster), K Treadwell (Ulster), J Conan (Leinster), C Murray (Munster), R Byrne (Leinster), J O’Brien (Leinster).