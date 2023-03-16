Wales make six changes for Six Nations clash against France

Number eight Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap.
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has selected his side to face Six Nations opponents France (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thu, 16 Mar, 2023 - 11:45
Andrew Baldock

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has made six changes to his team for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash against France in Paris.

Louis Rees-Zammit replaces full-back Liam Williams, who suffered a shoulder injury during the 29-17 victory over Italy last weekend, while there are also starts for centres George North and Nick Tompkins, plus fly-half Dan Biggar, lock Alun Wyn Jones and flanker Aaron Wainwright.

North and Tompkins are preferred to Wales’ inexperienced combnation of Mason Grady and Joe Hawkins, with Biggar replacing Owen Williams and Jones starting instead of Dafydd Jenkins. Wainwright takes over from Jac Morgan, who suffered an ankle injury in training.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau will win his 100th cap, joining fellow Welsh centurions Jones, North, Biggar, Gethin Jenkins, Stephen Jones, Gareth Thomas and Martyn Williams.

Elsewhere, replacement prop Dillon Lewis is in line to win his 50th cap, with full-back Leigh Halfpenny also among those players providing bench cover.

It will be Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit’s third Wales start at full-back, having featured there twice during this season’s Autumn Nations Series.

Wales have lost their last four Tests against France, and Gatland has gone for an experienced look to his team, with North, Biggar and Jones having 375 caps between them.

Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright will make his first start of the Six Nations campaign when he lines up against France (Ashley Western/PA)

Dragons forward Wainwright, meanwhile, makes his first appearance of the Six Nations campaign as Wales take on a French team fresh from thrashing England 53-10 at Twickenham.

Wales: L Rees-Zammit; J Adams, G North, Nick Tompkins, R Dyer; D Biggar, R Webb; W Jones, K Owens - captain, T Francis; A Beard, AW Jones; A Wainwright, J Tipuric, T Faletau.

Replacements: B Roberts, G Thomas, D Lewis, D Jenkins, T Reffell, T Williams, O Williams, L Halfpenny.

