Ben Healy set for Scotland debut against Italy

Munster out-half Ben Healy is set to make his first appearance for Scotland against Italy on Saturday in the final round of the Six Nations Championship.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Healy, who will switch to Edinburgh ahead of next season, is named among the Scotland replacements, his first appearance in a matchday squad since declaring for his adopted country.

There are four changes from the team beaten by Ireland last weekend.

Blair Kinghorn is preferred to Healy at stand-off, with Ollie Smith starting at full-back. Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg are ruled out after sustaining injuries in last week’s game against Ireland.

In the pack, Sam Skinner comes into the second row, with Hamish Watson returning at openside flanker.

Kinghorn will partner Ben White (scrum-half) as part of a back division containing the same centre pairing of Sione Tuipulotu – named as a vice-captain – and Huw Jones for the fifth straight game.

Smith completes a back three that features wingers Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Steyn, both of whom are also ever present in the 2023 championship.

Captain Jamie Ritchie reverts to blindside flanker to join Watson and No 8 Jack Dempsey in the back row, with Jonny Gray, named again as vice-captain, lining up alongside Skinner in the second row.

Scotland’s front row once more has George Turner at hooker, with loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman and Zander Fagerson (tighthead) joining forces as a unit for the third consecutive match.

SCOTLAND: 15. Ollie Smith (Glasgow Warriors); 14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors), 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors), 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby), 10. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby), 9. Ben White (London Irish); 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby), 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 4. Sam Skinner (Edinburgh Rugby), 5. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs), 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby), 7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby), 8. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors)

Replacements: 16. Ewan Ashman (Sale Sharks), 17. Rory Sutherland (Ulster Rugby), 18. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby), 19. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), 20. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), 21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), 22. Ben Healy (Munster), 23. Cameron Redpath (Bath Rugby)