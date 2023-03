JOHNNY SEXTON believes Ireland will have to overcome the biggest challenge in sport to put in the performance they are craving and complete a Guinness Six Nations Grand Slam with victory over England in Dublin on Saturday.

Sexton, 37, has captained Ireland with distinction since he succeeded Rory Best in the role at the start of the Andy Farrell era in December 2019 and he will lead his country for the last time in a Six Nations match at a sold-out Aviva Stadium as the national team bids to land a fourth Grand Slam in championship history and first of the professional era on home soil.

Jack Kyle’s 1948 ground-breakers sealed the deal at Ravenhill in Belfast, Ronan O’Gara’s Slam-clinching drop goal in 2009 came in Cardiff while Sexton was part of Joe Schmidt’s side which completed a clean sweep five years ago at Twickenham.

Speaking on Wednesday the veteran fly-half, who can break O’Gara’s tournament record points tally having matched his predecessor at No.10 on 557 points in the win against Scotland at Murrayfield last Sunday, said he believed this week’s preparations had not been that much different from those in 2018 in terms of the tone set by the management, their messaging and the conversations players were having with one another.

Yet there was one important improvement made since then under the current boss with the help of performance coach Gary Keegan.

“I suppose it is very similar. When you come to cup finals the messages are mostly the same. I think we’ve come on in leaps and bounds in terms of the mental side of our game and that will be put to the test massively this week.

“In a cup final, being able to turn up, play your own game, be yourself, express yourself, that’s the biggest challenge in sport. It doesn’t matter what sport you play and the best players and the best teams do that. They can come and play well when it matters so that’s a huge challenge for us this week.”

In the wake of Sunday’s 22-7 win in Edinburgh, Sexton had talked about Ireland developing a cup final mentality which had been successfully applied in last season’s Triple Crown-winning victory over Scotland and last summer to close out the third Test in New Zealand and complete an historic series win over the All Blacks. Yet reaching the right pitch, he suggested yesterday was not necessarily a given, even for this Ireland side.

“It’s always a challenge. It’s a challenge to get in the right headspace this week. You can only do it if you’ve got good people involved and good coaches, Gary Keegan, all these things that go into it. You know, good leadership group that’s able to see where the group’s at, talk about what we need to improve from last week.

“It’s a real collaborative thing, like, we’re all in it together and yeah, that’s it.”

Sexton believes his Ireland team will need to be all of things to overcome an England side under pressure at home and written off this weekend following their record home defeat last Saturday, a

53-10 hammering by France that has been roundly criticised for a performance that lacked fight and cohesion.

“We do know the threats that are coming. You look at their team. If you predict their front-five, they have probably got four or five British and Irish Lions up front.

“They have got a lot of players through their back-line. (Owen) Farrell, (Manu) Tuilagi, Freddie Steward is on top form. So, they’ve got some outstanding players.

“If they bring back someone like Ben Youngs, over 100 caps. They’re a very, very good team. They didn’t show that last week but that can happen to people.

“I don’t know, it was like France just hit them out of moments of brilliance. It wasn’t like they were all over England for the whole game.

“England were 27-10 down and going at the French line. If England score there they’re back in the game and it’s going to look a whole lot different. It just got away from them. I’ve been in teams before where that’s happened and you know that you’re not as far away as everyone thinks. We have acknowledged how good a team they are and we are fully aware of the threat that they are coming with. They’re a really good team.”