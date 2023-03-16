Exiled Fryday will give full focus to Six Nations effort

Ireland captain Nichola Fryday, who plays her club rugby for Exeter Chiefs and turned down the offer of an IRFU contract, has confirmed that she will be able to devote her full attention to Six Nations duties for the duration of the tournament.

Fryday is one of ten players named in Greg McWilliams’ squad for the upcoming Tik Tok Women’s Six Nations who play their rugby in England and are therefore not under the union’s wing on a full-time basis.

However, she confirmed yesterday that she has been on site with the rest of the squad at the Sport Ireland campus since Monday and that she and others have been released to the international side for the two-month bloc to come.

“At this moment there is that understanding between us and the IRFU that we will play in England and if that becomes a thing then we will address it again as players,” she explained at yesterday’s tournament launch.

“At the moment it is working with the UK girls based there for the rest of the season and the other girls based at home in Ireland.”

Fryday is not working part-time at the moment and is instead devoting all her efforts to being a full-time professional in an Allianz Premier 15s competition in England that is effectively a semi-pro operation working off very limited club budgets.

The IRFU offered 37 contracts to players last year between their sevens and XVs operation but it was reported at the time that only 29 had been filled and that a number of senior players, such as Fryday, had opted not to take up the offers.

“It was just personal reasons at the time,” she explained. “It didn’t align with things that were going on in my life and the IRFU understood that and were appreciative of that.

“I would have loved nothing more than to accept a contract because that’s what every athlete drives for is to be able to be contracted and be a professional player.”

Money was clearly a factor in some saying no with annual figures of €15-30,000 before match fees and expenses and the like entering the public domain and causing no little comment inside and outside the rugby bubble.

Some players were clearly reluctant to give up existing careers having progressed to varying degrees up their respective ladders but Fryday believes the contracts being offered now will prove to be baseline version of what is to come.

“I think it is something that will grow over time and that’s fair. The salaries are consistent across the sevens and XVs so it wasn’t like there was a disparity there. That’s the reality of where the women’s game is at the moment ... It will only go up.”

The IRFU was slower than the other Six Nations unions in offering contracts to its XVs players but 2023 will be the first time in the tournament’s history that all of the competing nations will field players that are being remunerated with salaries for their efforts.

England and France have been some way ahead in that respect, Wales joined them last year, while Scotland and Italy put similar structures in place after the 2022 Championship. France, for their part, have upped the numbers under contract from 26 players to 36.

The small print differs according to nation and, in some places, the individual players’ situations. Some are continuing to pursue studies or other work while playing semi-pro but the hope is that the gap between England and France and the rest can finally be reduced.

England are chasing a fifth straight title and Grand Slam while France haven’t tasted defeat to anyone other than their cross-Channel rivals since 2019. “I think it is going to start happening a lot sooner maybe than people think,” said Fryday.

Other change has already been apparent with Ireland switching to navy shorts due to player concerns about playing in the traditional white versions during their period. Surveys have previously shown that such issues contribute to girls and women dropping out of sports.

“For female athletes, if you are wearing white shorts it is a concern or an anxiety that you can have,” said Fryday, “and for a female you shouldn’t have to worry about having your period whenever you are playing a match for your country or your club.”