French departs Munster, Hurley and Moore pen new contracts

Munster have confirmed academy lock Cian Hurley and hooker Chris Moore have extended their stay in Limerick, while prop James French has departed the province "for a new playing opportunity".
Hurley has penned a one-year deal, having spent three years in the Greencore academy, while Moore - who arrived at the province from Exeter University last summer - has signed a one-year contract extension.
A product of Clonakilty RFC and CBC, Hurley made his senior debut aged 20 against Benetton in 2021. Paired with Tom Ahern in the second row, they became Munster's youngest starting second-row combination in the professional era.
Hurley has made five senior appearances for Munster, including four so far this season, and plays his AIL rugby with Garryowen.
Another West Cork native, the departing French joined the academy in the summer of 2018 and made his Munster debut against Wasps in December 2021.
A former Ireland U20 international, French had been a member of the senior squad since 2021 and has lined out for UCC and Highfield in the All-Ireland League.