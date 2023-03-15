Sexton on Six Nations finale: 'I'd never be able to live with myself if you don't turn up and play well'

Johnny Sexton’s phone has been switched off all week as the Ireland captain prepares for his final Guinness Six Nations game but the veteran fly-half is doing plenty more to keep emotions out of Saturday’s Grand Slam bid against England.

Sexton, 37, is set to retire from rugby at the end of this year’s World Cup in France which means Saturday’s sell-out championship finale is his 60th Six Nations appearance and final competitive Test match on home soil at Aviva Stadium.

The Ireland skipper has betrayed some emotions already in this campaign, with tears during the national anthem before the round-two home win over France last month. But he is determined to try and treat it as “just another cup final” and stick to the team processes that have propelled Andy Farrell’s team to the top of the World Rugby rankings and taken them to the brink of a first championship clean sweep since 2018.

Asked on Wednesday about how special the week was for him and his family as he reaches the end of his Six Nations journey, 13 years after a debut off the bench against France in Paris and a first start the following week in victory at Twickenham, Sexton said: "Yeah, in the background definitely.

“It's special, of course, but it's more about the team this week and getting the best performance that we can out there. I'd never be able to live with myself if you don't turn up and play well so that's the focus.

“You take the emotion out of it, it's going to be emotional anyway. You're playing England at home with something on the line, so it's always what you've wanted to do and where you wanted to be. It's not the last game with this team, well I certainly hope not.

“We've got a lot more of the journey left so I'm not really thinking like that. I'm just thinking about trying to get out there and put in the best performance I can, then try to get everyone else on the same page."

Ireland are set for two more home games in World Cup warm-ups against Italy and the English at the Aviva in August before they depart for France and the World Cup pool stages which begin against Romania in Bordeaux on September 9. There is also a Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 clash with Ulster on the horizon on April 1 and the potential to stay in the Dublin stadium all the way to the final on May 20. All of those games were invoked by Sexton as reasons to keep emotions in check this weekend.

“Your 100th cap or something like that, you do feel that sense of occasion. This is the last Six Nations game but there's so much ahead, please God, if I stay lucky and avoid injuries.

“There's hopefully a World Cup, there's hopefully some knockout games with Leinster ahead in the Aviva so I'm trying to get away from the fact that it's this big last thing. It's just a cup final and that's all we're thinking about.”

Yet there is something tangible on the line on Saturday and unbeaten Ireland are in pole position to clinch the title if they prevail against England, possibly with only a losing bonus-point if France fail to secure a bonus-point win over Wales earlier in the afternoon.

Sexton has embraced that target throughout the campaign and he was not shying away from it on Wednesday, nor the fact that an Irish Grand Slam in Dublin has not been achieved before. Ireland claimed it at Belfast’s Ravenhill in 1948, in Cardiff in 2009 and Twickenham in 2018 and the captain added: “That's the bit that we spoke about from the start, it's never been done at home and it's something that we identified very early and said, 'imagine this happening, imagine having a shot at it at home in front of your family, friends' and now it's a big occasion.

“It's about dealing with that, embracing it and getting a good performance out there that warrants putting us in a position to win the game.

“Like we said from the start, this is where we wanted to be. There's no point in going in on ourselves now. What's got us to this point is good performances, probably not where we wanted it to be across all the games but we're hoping that we can get our best performance out there of the campaign, that's what we're certainly trying to do."