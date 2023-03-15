Munster Rugby ignite plans to develop Limerick Centre of Excellence

Munster Rugby have announced plans to develop a new Limerick-based Centre of Excellence.

Munster announced on Wednesday morning that they have "submitted a planning application to Limerick City and County Council for the development of a new sports facility in Rosbrien, Limerick," which the province says will cater for "underage and development sides, and the surrounding community with local clubs, schools and community groups set to benefit."

While Munster's elite level base is stationed at the High-Performance Centre (HPC) at the University of Limerick, the province is already progressing with a Centre of Excellence in Musgrave Park with work to commence later this year, and they last year partnered with Fethard Town Park in establishing a Regional Centre of Excellence.

The planned development at Rosbrien would see the building of an indoor full-size pitch; a state-of-the-art artificial full-size pitch and grass training pitch, both of which will be floodlit; a gym; a clubhouse and administration building.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are always looking to develop our infrastructure across the province in ensuring we can develop and resource our grassroots game leading to further participation in sport.

“This is an ongoing strategic objective of ours and we believe a facility such as this, in the heartland of Limerick, will hugely benefit the local clubs and schools and ensure young people have access to world class facilities.

“The plans we are submitting will not only benefit rugby, but this development will also improve the sporting and recreational facilities available to the surrounding community and we are hopeful of a positive planning outcome," Flanagan added.