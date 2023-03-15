Munster Rugby ignite plans to develop Limerick Centre of Excellence

The province announced on Wednesday morning that they have submitted a planning application to Limerick City and County Council.
Munster Rugby ignite plans to develop Limerick Centre of Excellence

PLAN IN THE WORKS: Ian Flanagan, Munster Rugby CEO. Pic: ©INPHO/James Crombie

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 10:17
Cian Locke

Munster Rugby have announced plans to develop a new Limerick-based Centre of Excellence. 

Munster announced on Wednesday morning that they have "submitted a planning application to Limerick City and County Council for the development of a new sports facility in Rosbrien, Limerick," which the province says will cater for "underage and development sides, and the surrounding community with local clubs, schools and community groups set to benefit."

While Munster's elite level base is stationed at the High-Performance Centre (HPC) at the University of Limerick, the province is already progressing with a Centre of Excellence in Musgrave Park with work to commence later this year, and they last year partnered with Fethard Town Park in establishing a Regional Centre of Excellence.

The planned development at Rosbrien would see the building of an indoor full-size pitch; a state-of-the-art artificial full-size pitch and grass training pitch, both of which will be floodlit; a gym; a clubhouse and administration building.

Munster Rugby CEO Ian Flanagan said: “We are always looking to develop our infrastructure across the province in ensuring we can develop and resource our grassroots game leading to further participation in sport.

“This is an ongoing strategic objective of ours and we believe a facility such as this, in the heartland of Limerick, will hugely benefit the local clubs and schools and ensure young people have access to world class facilities.

“The plans we are submitting will not only benefit rugby, but this development will also improve the sporting and recreational facilities available to the surrounding community and we are hopeful of a positive planning outcome," Flanagan added.

More in this section

Ireland v France - Guinness Six Nations - Aviva Stadium Six Nations title permutations: Ireland look to wrap up home Grand Slam 
England v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Twickenham Stadium Ollie Chessum joins Ollie Lawrence in missing England’s Six Nations finale
Pres players a credit to the school says manager Ger Burke  Pres players a credit to the school says manager Ger Burke 
<p>READY FOR DUTY: England's George Ford during a training session at Pennyhill Park.</p>

George Ford 'fit and ready' for Aviva finale

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd