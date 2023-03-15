NO HEADLINE

James Wixted occupied a seat on the Pres bench throughout their run to last year’s Munster Schools Cup final. But two days before that decider, he was told he hadn’t made the matchday squad for the final.

His involvement on the afternoon of their heavy defeat to Crescent was reduced to little more than spectator status. He was, to use his own words, heartbroken.

With the school season concluded, Wixted went away and committed himself to becoming bigger, stronger, faster. Gym work, sprint sessions; whatever needed to be done was done.

For as long as he walked the corridors of Presentation Brothers Cork, he vowed never again to be peripheral to the school’s rugby ambitions.

On Tuesday afternoon, Wixted and Pres were back in the decider. His involvement on this occasion stretched a little beyond that of spectator.

Given the one-sidedness of the second half, this was a final that had very little doubt attached to it. About the only question left unanswered when the plumes of purple smoke cleared and paint-daubed Pres students vacated the field was had there ever been a player to produce a hat-trick of tries on the biggest day in the Munster Schools rugby calendar.

“It didn't really hit me until after the game,” said Wixted of his three second half tries.

In the space of 19 minutes, the winger thrice touched down in the left corner of the Dolphin End and right in front of the Pres army in the main stand.

For his opener, there was a celebratory shake of the index finger just before crossing over. Having burned off two red shirts, Wixted knew he was in the clear.

A blast of black smoke erupted from among the raucous Pres pupils. At 12-0 clear, they were on the road to a 31st title and joint top spot on the roll of honour alongside the school standing opposite them.

Christians were camped close to the Pres tryline when referee Eoghan Cross called time on proceedings. An announcement a few minutes previous had pleaded with patrons to refrain from entering the pitch at full-time.

Pres supporters - young and not so young - were already standing five and six bodies deep in front of the main stand ready for a blitzkrieg invasion. Donal Lenihan, sat next to us, leaned across and quipped: “Good luck keeping them off”.

A sea of black and white charged down to where their heroes had succeeded in preventing a late score to keep the city rivals rooted on zero.

A lone supporter was hoisted onto the shoulders of a classmate from within the victorious throng. Whatever the device he was holding, purple smoke billowed from either end of it.

Throats cleared, the party was just kicking off.

“As far back as I can remember, when I was five, six, seven, and eight years of age, this is what I wanted - to win a senior cup with Pres. I didn't think it would happen. There have been loads of lows, and ups, during my time in Pres. It is unbelievable now to have done it,” said man of the moment Wixted.

Those lows included his omission from the matchday 25 this week last year.

“Getting dropped two days before the final off the squad was heartbreaking. I couldn't stop thinking about it.

“After we lost the final, I put my head down. I just said I need to hit the gym, I need to start running, do whatever, to get myself back on the team. And luckily, I have had the best year of playing rugby in my life. I couldn't have done it with a better bunch. Credit to all the coaches who trusted me.”

One of those coaches - the head coach - is Ger Burke. Chatting with him afterwards, he referenced a video review meeting following the semi-final win over St Munchin’s.

The clips shown were from the second half. It was a second half where their 25-point interval lead was whittled down to six and almost wiped out but for a Ben O’Connor tryline turnover at the death.

“We played the clips through. Nobody said a word. It was quite uncomfortable viewing because it wasn't reflective of who we are or what we are about.” Earlier in the campaign, they had seen Christians overturn a 14-point interval deficit. A definite trend had emerged.

“The message was clear after every game. Absolute brilliance paired with absolute madness,” remarked Burke.

Tuesday was absolute brilliance alone.

“We had gone for 35 minutes, but we wanted a full 70-minute run,” said full-back Ben O’Connor. “Best way to finish. Couldn't have asked for anything more. It is a dream come true.”

The sea of black and white eventually made its way over in front of the presentation area.

Munster branch president Ger McNamara told Christians to "keep the faith". What more could they do after watching their title bid become submerged beneath a flood of injuries.

Maeve O’Shaughnessy, the mother of the winning captain, was called forward to present the silverware to her son Rory. A bit of mischief first from mammy, Maeve giving the Cup a little lift before passing it along, much to the delight of the Pres community.

In his acceptance speech, Rory dedicated the victory to “our teacher and friend” Caleb Sheehan. Mr Sheehan is fighting his own battle away from the dressing-room and playing fields.

So, a special day for Wixted and Pres, but as their captain so maturely reminded us by making mention of Sheehan, everything in perspective.