O'Driscoll: Consistency of performance separates Andy Farrell's Ireland

Logic dictates that we can’t ask Brian O’Driscoll to compare Andy Farrell’s current Ireland team with the collection of men that claimed the country’s first ever Grand Slam back in the black-and-white days of the late 1940s.

The game that Jack Kyle played bears next to no resemblance to the brand of rugby today’s generation is able to produce, but then O’Driscoll makes a similar observation about Ireland’s two more recent clean sweeps.

In 2009, Declan Kidney’s team bridged a 61-year gap, squeezing over the line against Wales in Cardiff. Nine years later and Joe Schmidt’s vintage claimed a Championship-record 20 tries and ended the campaign by putting England to the sword.

O’Driscoll was captain for the first of those.

“It is a way more technical game than it was,” he reasoned. “It’s 14 years ago. You’re talking about two totally different eras so it is a vastly different game now to the one in ’09. It’s even a vastly different game to ’18, that’s how quickly the game has moved on.”

There is an obvious element of cart before the horse here.

It's not his fault so much as those lobbing the questions on the back of a notable Irish victory in Murrayfield and a French win in London that, combined, has confidence and expectation at an all-time high.

This Ireland team has yet to claim its Slam, true, but they have already captured hearts in a way their predecessors rarely could in terms of their style and their refusal to allow misfortune of any stripe derail them from their ambitions.

O’Driscoll sees a team that creates more chances than his did in ’09. In fact, he looked back at Sunday’s game against Scotland and was taken at their ability to engineer another line break within a few phases of an initial play breaking down.

This is a team that adapts on the fly, each component part able to work out what is required in real time, and he sees this equally on the opposite side of the ball where everyone from Hugo Keenan to Caelan Doris knows where to be, what to do and when.

What then of comparisons with 2018? It's only five years removed after all, but time and injury have had their way and only eight of the 23 who played in that big win in Twickenham are likely to be involved at the Aviva Stadium this coming weekend.

Schmidt’s era has suffered for the team’s two World Cup failures and the way it all fizzled out but that side, while beholden to more rigorous rules and frameworks, was capable of playing some scintillating rugby and setting new trends.

Their ability to run three or four power plays in every game was new at the time but O’Driscoll sees this latest version going beyond that with a style and a standard that others will look to follow as well as flummox.

“On the back of what they've done, the success they've had - winning a series in New Zealand, undefeated in November, second in last year's Six Nations, Grand Slam game this time around - it's hard to argue with the quality of rugby they're playing.

“Has any Irish team matched up to the consistency of performance over the last years, game in, game out? I would probably say no. So, on the back of that you could say they're a better team but it's very hard to compare one team with another when they've played more than a year or two apart.”

If Ireland are better now than they were in 2018 then England are worse. Add in home advantage for Farrell’s lot this time and you would go a long mile before discovering someone with even a half-arsed case for an English win.

All O’Driscoll can suggest in terms of a possible Irish ‘weakness’ is the expected absence of our two best hookers and even that is qualified by a healthy respect for Rob Herring and the uncapped but highly promising Tom Stewart.

There are few nits to be picked.

The widespread confidence in this Ireland team is borne out by his desire to stress the rarity of a Grand Slam and, in the same breath, the act of describing it as a “stepping stone” for the World Cup bid later in the year. He’s hardly alone in harbouring those parallel thoughts.

"Let's not lose sight of the fact that it's still an enormous achievement to win a Grand Slam. So, taking that in isolation alone, this is a big achievement for the team in a World Cup year, but it just adds another layer of confidence to where this side is going and what they're doing, that they're going on the right path, and that they need to continue evolving as they have done over the last couple of years to stay ahead of the curve.”