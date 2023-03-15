Six Nations title permutations: Ireland look to wrap up home Grand Slam 

And then there were two.

Ireland and France remain the only teams who can win the 2023 Guinness Six Nations title this Saturday after their away victories over Scotland and England respectively, ending the aspirations of each of their opponents.

Andy Farrell’s team will start as favourites having secured four wins from the first four rounds, including a bonus-point victory over the French in round two last month.

They top the table on 19 points from a possible 20 and lead Fabien Galthie’s defending champions by four points with a favourable points difference of +20, though both sides are equal in terms of tries scored on 16 apiece, which could also be a deciding factor in the destination of the title.

Some Irish bookmakers have already paid out on a home Grand Slam in Dublin this Patrick’s Day weekend, which victory against England would secure.

Ireland also have the advantage of kicking off after the French, whose home game against Wales gets underway at 2:45pm Irish time, with the Irish up at 5pm. Yet there are still a variety of ways Les Bleus could spoil the party if Ireland fail to close the deal at a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

FRANCE can win the Six Nations...

With a try-bonus-point win if Ireland lose without a bonus point

IRELAND will win the Six Nations by…

Beating England to claim the Grand Slam

Drawing with England

Claiming a losing bonus-point if France fail to secure a bonus-point win over Wales.

France drawing with, or losing to Wales.

IF both sides finish level on either 19 or 20 points, the title will be decided on points difference and …

IF both side finish on the same points and points difference, the championship will be decided on the number of tries scored.

And if that is tied after five matches, Ireland and France will be crowned joint champions.