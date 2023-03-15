Pres players a credit to the school says manager Ger Burke 

It is halfway up the stairwell at Musgrave Park and a few paces away from the spot his captain Rory O’Shaughnessy lifted the Munster Schools Senior Cup aloft where Presentation Brothers College manager Ger Burke reflects on his side’s achievement.

They secured the local bragging rights in Cork by defeating their arch-rivals Christian Brothers College but perhaps more importantly for Burke and his players, their victory in Tuesday’s showpiece occasion secured the silverware for the 31st time in their history which sees them join CBC at the top of the competition’s roll of honour.

The 24-0 score-line, which came courtesy of a hat-trick from James Wixted, a Gene O’Leary Kareem try, a brace of conversions from Ben O’Connor and a strong defensive showing, ensured they banished the demons from their dramatic late loss to Christians earlier in the year.

It also banished the painful memories of last year’s final when they were beaten by Crescent College Comprehensive and ensured they reclaimed the silverware for the first time since 2017.

“I can’t speak highly enough of those young men, they’re phenomenal. I just adore each and every one of them as players, as young fellas,” admitted Burke.

“You have no idea of the time they have put into this, they’re such a credit to their families and the school.

“At the start of a Senior Schools final it’s always going to be nervous and tense. I felt we probably left a score or two out there in the first half.

“But I felt we were playing really good rugby, we looked comfortable on the ball and we seemed to be managing the occasion as well which to be honest is half the battle.

“What was there, six, seven thousand people here? They’re 16, 17, 18-year-olds so it’s not easy. But I was happy enough at half time, I would’ve liked to have been two scores clear.

“The first score was huge. Last year we were really nervous in Thomond Park band once Crescent scored, we just fell apart.

“Getting the first score was huge but the way things have been going for us getting the first score of the second half was going to be huge as well.

“It has been a funny campaign, so our message was very clear at half time; ‘go and score.’ We don’t hide how we try to play. We play our way, we don’t try to copy anyone else and it’s get your hands on the ball.

“We put a mountain of work into our skills and we stay at it. We replicate what you see today in training regularly, that’s not an accident.

“We encourage that, we want guys to express themselves and when you see them do it on the biggest stage it’s just phenomenally rewarding.”