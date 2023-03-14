Tadhg Furlong: This week is 'all carrot and no stick'

Embrace the giddiness, or stick to the routine? Tadhg Furlong will be sampling a bit from column A and using some more from column B this week as Ireland close in on what could be a first ever Six Nations Grand Slam to be sealed in Dublin.

The first of what has been only three clean sweeps to date was claimed in Ravenhill back in 1948. The second took 61 years to be backed up, when Declan Kidney’s Irish team sealed the deal in Cardiff. And the third was stamped in Twickenham five years ago under Joe Schmidt’s watch.

It seems faintly ridiculous, even in light of the many long and arduous decades suffered by Irish rugby down the years, that this might well be the first time a Slam has been signed, sealed and delivered in D4 but there you have it.

Furlong is about as far from D4 as could be on this Ireland team. He is a rarity in Leinster terms in that he hails from the sticks rather than the smoke and he spoke movingly of what captaining his country meant to him last year.

He doesn’t need telling that there is a large enough constituency out there that finds it hard to identify with a national team that draws so keenly from the ranks of the private school system but he hopes this meeting with England can be a unifying experience.

This is an Irish team looking to make history on home soil on St Patrick’s weekend and it’s an Ireland team that has already won many admirers from beyond the normal boundaries of so-called rugby country with their skills and their resolve. The goodwill out there is obvious.

“It means a lot,” he said of this opportunity. “I don’t really like overly talking about it here because we’ve won nothing yet. That’s the dangers of complacency. We talk about it, we understand and from the wider public as well. You just hope us wearing a green jersey and playing well, that people can be proud to be Irish and can associate with us.

“I understand that everyone is not rugby people and that’s fine if rugby is not your cup of tea. I hope that they can see, through our actions, that it means something to us.

“It means something to play for Ireland, no matter if you’re within the island of Ireland or if you’re Irish living abroad or whatever: just to see that it means something to us and hopefully they can be proud of us.”

This is the sort of game that can frighten players back into their shells. It has happened across sports and across the globe time and time again but this Ireland team has dealt effortlessly with pressure and with adversity in recent times.

Not least in Murrayfield last Sunday.

Add to that an historic Test series victory against the All Blacks in Wellington, seeing off the world champion South Africans with a performance taken from the middle drawer and how they accounted for the French in an earlier Championship epic.

Pressure? Of course there is pressure but Furlong’s take is that you might as well not play sport if this isn’t the sort of opportunity to get the hairs on your arm tingling.

“It's massive. The occasion obviously adds to it from a player perspective. In the dressing-room there's a bounce about it. It's all carrot and no stick, if that makes sense. It's on us to play the game and not the occasion, and that's at the forefront of our mind.”