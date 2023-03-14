Powerful PBC rout city rivals CBC to claim title victory

Presentation Brothers College 24

Christian Brothers College 0.

Presentation Brothers College are the Pinergy Munster Senior School Cup Champions for the 31st time in their illustrious history as they defeated arch-rivals Christian Brothers College 24-0 in the final at Musgrave Park on Tuesday afternoon.

A sensational hat-trick from James Wixted along with a Gene O’Leary Kareem try and a brace of conversions from the excellent Ben O’Connor ensured Pres join Christians at the top of the competition’s roll of honour, ending a six year wait to claim the silverware outright in the process.

Given the magnitude of this game and the history between these two old rivals, it came as no real surprise that there was a lack of action near the goal-lines in the opening quarter of an hour.

The last time this prestigious competition had both Pres and Christians as finalists was back in 2019 and it was one of the lowest scoring finals in recent times with CBC edging it 5-3.

Both defences were dominant here in that opening period although a slip from a Christians back almost let Liam Tuohy in for a try in the 16th minute, but his teammates recovered to let him off the hook.

But Christians would soon be reduced to fourteen men temporarily as Michael Foy was shown a yellow card by referee Eoghan Cross following a consultation with his official.

And Pres would take full advantage as they finally opened the scoring moments later through Gene O’Leary Kareem, who powered his way across the line.

He did so close to the posts as well much to the delight of Ben O’Connor, who had the simple task of firing over the conversion which he did so emphatically.

Christians almost provided the perfect response as the quick feet of Charlie Patrick O’Shea nearly saw him race home for a try but the Pres rear-guard held firm at the last to ensure they maintained their 7-0 advantage heading into the half time break.

Pres regrouped during the interval, and they started the second half on the front foot as they looked to extend their lead.

They almost did just that with 44 minutes on the clock but after Fionn Roussel and O’Connor charged forward and subsequently exchanged passes down the right flank, the former was denied by the outstretched arm of a Christians back who just did enough to knock the ball clear.

But the reprieve for CBC would be all to brief as Pres deservedly added to their tally less than two minutes later.

As ever, O’Connor was involved and his clever hand off allowed James Wixted to power away from his marker and go down close to the corner where the majority of his fellow students were based.

Kicking into a strong wind, O’Connor failed to add the extras as his effort drifted just wide of the far-right post at the last moment, 12-0.

With memories of relinquishing an 11-point lead to Christians in their last meeting back in January, Pres were determined not to let that happen again.

And that proved to be the case as they grabbed their third try of the afternoon just past the hour. Christians failed to clear their lines, allowing Roussel to quickly offload the ball to a gracious Wixted who touched down for his second try although O’Connor couldn’t convert.

There was no denying that this was Presentation Brothers College’s day and they added some gloss to the scoreline in the closing stages thanks to Wixted who completed his hat-trick.

It was also the pick of the bunch as O’Connor’s incredible pass picked out O’Leary Kareem and he swiftly moved the ball into the hands of the number 14 who again showed searing pace to surge clear of the chasing pack and dive down behind the goal.

O’Connor split the uprights with the conversion to put the finishing touch on a resounding victory on an historic day for Pres.

Scorers for PBC:Tries: J Wixted (3), G O’Leary Kareem. Cons: B O’Connor (2).

Scorers for CBC: NONE.

PRESENTATION BROTHERS COLLEGE: B O’Connor, J Wixted, G O’Leary Kareem, J O’Leary, T Coughlan, H Murphy, L Tuohy; M Minogue, M O’Sullivan, T McCarthy, D Noonan, C Murphy, F Roussel, A Alderson, R O’Shaughnessy.

Replacements: M Dillon, G O’Keeffe, P Wall, O Squires, R Skuse, D Foley, O Nangle, S Kelleher, J Wigginton Barrett, L Sisk O’Mahony.

CHRISTIAN BROTHERS COLLEGE: B Lynch, C Barrett, A O’Connell, G O’Riordan, C Foley, C P O’Shea, J Casey; S Loftus, S O’Shaughnessy, D Callaghan, C Kennelly, M Foy, M Skelly, O Prenter, D Rock.

Replacements: G Good, C Walsh, H Foster, M Doyle, J O’Shea, J Barrett, J O’Callaghan, E Cahill Murphy, R O’Keeffe, L O’Leary.

Referee: Eoghan Cross (MAR).