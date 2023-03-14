Wales full-back Liam Williams out of France clash with shoulder injury

Liam Williams has been ruled out of Wales’ Six Nations clash against France due to a shoulder injury (David Davies/PA)

Tue, 14 Mar, 2023 - 10:39
Andrew Baldock, PA RugUnion Correspondent

Liam Williams has been ruled out of Wales’ Guinness Six Nations clash against France on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

The full-back was hurt during the 29-17 victory over Italy, having earlier scored a superb solo try.

Hooker Scott Baldwin, meanwhile, is also unavailable for the Stade de France encounter because of a pectoral muscle issue. Ospreys hooker Sam Parry has been called into the squad.

Head coach Warren Gatland will work with a 32-player training group in Nice, where Wales have started preparations to face Les Bleus.

Gatland has options in the full-back position, although Williams’ absence is a blow, given his outstanding display at Stadio Olimpico.

Wing Louis Rees-Zammit could be switched, having worn the number 15 shirt during the Autumn Nations Series earlier this season.

Leigh Halfpenny
Leigh Halfpenny is an option to replace injured Wales full-back Liam Williams against France (David Davies/PA)

And Leigh Halfpenny, who started Wales’ 20-10 defeat against England at full-back last month, would also be firmly in the selection frame.

Baldwin, who was among the substitutes in Rome, looks likely to be replaced by Bradley Roberts as bench cover for captain Ken Owens.

The Welsh Rugby Union, meanwhile, added that uncapped Ospreys centre Keiran Williams has been released from the squad.

Williams suffered a groin injury during the Ospreys’ United Rugby Championship game against Benetton 10 days ago.

Exeter forward Christ Tshiunza and Cardiff lock Teddy Williams have also been released.

Wales have lost their last four fixtures against France, and will take on a team in buoyant mood following their 53-10 rout of England at Twickenham.

WalesPlace: UK
