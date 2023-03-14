Andy Farrell: England will be a really tough opponent next week

For all his praise of the resilience and character of his Grand Slam-chasing Ireland team Andy Farrell will not be lulled into any false sense of security that this Saturday’s finale against England is anything approaching a formality.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

Your home for the latest news, views and analysis of this year's Six Nations Championship from our award winning sports team.

The 22-7 victory over an ultra-motivated Scotland side at Murrayfield on Sunday was completed against a backdrop of adversity in which the Irish players refused to wilt but instead thrived, and has handed Johnny Sexton and his cohorts the opportunity to secure a clean sweep of their Six Nations rivals on home soil at Aviva Stadium on this St Patrick’s weekend.

Despite the high injury toll the Edinburgh victory took on the team, the stars could not be better aligned, with supporters’ expectations heightened further by England’s capitulation to France at Twickenham 24 hours earlier.

The 53-10 humiliation was England’s heaviest home defeat and has brought the honeymoon period afforded new head coach Steve Borthwick to a brutal end in the eyes of the London rugby media.

Yet while one Irish bookmaker declared on Monday it was paying out early on an Ireland Grand Slam, their head coach insisted the Twickenham loss was not reflective of England’s quality or indeed their potential to spoil the Grand Slam party in front of a packed house primed for celebration in Dublin.

Asked whether England had shown their true colours against France, Farrell said: "Oh no, I definitely don't. The game ran away from them at 27-3. There's probably no way back in that regard. You're trying to chance your arm, your game plan is out of the window a little bit and the game just folds, doesn't it?

“It just threw itself out there and those games are one-offs and there's some great play from France etc but I think it was more shock than anything. France were on a high and the emotions were probably dented a bit from England but knowing the players, knowing the coaching staff, knowing everyone involved, there's no better occasion to try and turn it around than next week.

“They're a good side. We've seen that time and time again. They'll be a really, really tough opponent to beat next week.”

That may be so but the well-placed admiration for Farrell’s side has been hard-earned and as the Ireland boss himself suggested, England’s motivation to atone for last weekend is at least matched by the home side’s steely determination to seal the deal in front of family, friends and the nation.

Ireland’s superiority over all-comers in this campaign despite a litany of injuries and disruption has been more than impressive and in no match more so than Sunday’s victory over a Scotland side chasing some history of their own in the form of a first Triple Crown since 1990.

Losing starting hooker Dan Sheehan, lock Iain Henderson and No.8 Caelan Doris inside the first 24 minutes, having an early try struck off due to a frankly unjust technicality and then having to improvise on the hoof when replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher also succumbed to injury just before half-time added up to a unhealthy dose of mitigation for any defeat that may have followed against a Scotland side riding the crest of a wave and on home soil in front of a pumped up sell-out crowd. Less chronic disruptions have undone Ireland teams in the past but it was the Scots that fell away when they should have gone for the visitors’ jugular.

Farrell loved the spirit in which his players rose to the occasion and converted an 8-7 half-time lead into a commanding 22-7 lead in double quick time around the hour mark, despite having to withdraw Kelleher after the break, sending on loosehead veteran Cian Healy to scrummage at hooker for the first time since his fourth year in school and deploying flanker Josh van der Flier as lineout thrower.

The situation had provoked laughter at the ridiculousness of it all in the Ireland dressing room at half-time as the coaching staff scrambled amid the “organised chaos” and tried to impress upon the players the need to avoid a third-quarter wobble that had been noticeable in each of their previous wins against Wales, France and Italy.

“The third quarter of the game has been our worst quarter of our play so far,” Farrell said. “It was mentioned at half-time about us being better in that regard.

“They went for it, didn't they? They imposed their game on (Scotland). They didn't miss a beat as far as... of course, there was a bit of organised chaos in regards to the players and the set-piece etc, but they went for them defensively in the scrum and attack-wise, we were getting over the gainline, so we started the second-half like that and the most impressive part is they kept playing like that right until the death. Could have, should have, would have maybe had a bonus point but it just shows the character of the side.”

The only shadow cast over Ireland’s victory was the sight of Garry Ringrose leaving the field on a stretcher after his head clattered into Blair Kinghorn’s hip bone, bringing a premature end to the centre’s afternoon on his 50th Test appearance. These are significant personal milestones worthy of celebration in Farrell’s eyes, as was his player’s camaraderie when the chips are down.

"They do it for one another. There's no more fitting a man for an occasion like that, how the lads dug in for something like Garry's 50th. He might struggle remembering it as this moment in time but I just said to him, the lads dug deep for you and he deserves all of that.”