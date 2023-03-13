Gregor Townsend knows his side will have another crack at Ireland

A Triple Crown gone, momentum lost and the growing confidence that had been gathering in this Guinness Six Nations campaign deflated by Ireland, there was little solace for Scotland in the wake of Sunday’s Murrayfield defeat.

Yet head coach Gregor Townsend can at least look forward to having another crack at Ireland this year when the Celtic rivals will meet once more in Paris in a potential World Cup pool decider.

Stade de France on Saturday night, October 7, will offer the Scots the chance to atone for their 22-7 home loss when they missed the chance to stop the recent rot against the Irish, succumbing to an eighth straight reverse to the men in green since 2017. Given the adversity Ireland had to work through, there is a sense Townsend’s team will never have a better opportunity than on home soil last weekend.

Scotland took the lead, and dominated the first half in terms of possession, tackle completion and penalty count yet still trailed 8-7 at the interval before fading badly after it when Ireland were rising to meet the challenge. Punches were landed but the knockout blow was not forthcoming, much to the Scottish boss’s frustration.

So hope will be renewed ahead of the World Cup pool stages.

“I’d say we are close to working it out, but it’s delivering it that is the other part,” Townsend said on Sunday.

“We showed enough in attack and defence in the first half to know there’s a game there and a playing group there that can really trouble Ireland, but you’ve got to do it for 80 minutes.

“The World Cup is an even bigger stage, an even bigger level with more consequences if you don’t win that game.

“We’ll learn from today but Ireland will take confidence from it as well. Both teams will believe they will be better in a few months’ time, but there’s enough for our players.

“If we are able to deliver this and take opportunities - we took one but had a couple before half-time, one where Duhan (van der Merwe) got through and got jackalled on their line. That at least forces Ireland to have to play differently or be behind.

“We’ve not beaten Ireland for a while but I don’t think we’ve been ahead to put them under pressure to have to play differently. Once they went ahead, they showed the quality team they are. Their confidence and calmness at times is something that we can learn from, something we are striving towards.

“They are further along their cycle in terms of the wins they’ve had to be calm in those testing times. We’ve done that against New Zealand and against France when things have gone against us. So we have that ability but today it wasn’t there in the second half.”

Asked whether this latest setback against Ireland had inflicted psychological damage on his side after so much positivity had swirled around the Scotland camp, Townsend replied: “I wouldn’t say so. It should make them even more determined to not go through an experience like today of losing. The first half was better than we have started other first halves, against a real top opposition.

“There is confidence to take out of training and how they’ve been playing, but there will be a frustration and a real determination to make sure that carries on for 80 minutes.”