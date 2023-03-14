Alex Kendellen: These days don't come around very often, savour them

Alex Kendellen and his teammates were gearing up for the biggest day of their burgeoning rugby careers when the news came through with abrupt finality.

The 2020 Pinergy Munster Schools Senior Cup final was at first postponed and then, on March 19, the day it had initially been due to take place, cancelled. The famous Cork derby, CBC versus PBC, was off. The cup to be shared, a 31st title for Christians and 30th for Pres.

Kendellen, a runner-up against CBC in 2019, was due to be captain that day of a team that featured Patrick Campbell (Munster), John Forde (Connacht), and Jack Kelleher (Cork Con).

“I was only thinking about it over the last few weeks,” says Kendellen. “Covid broke out on the week of the final. We were playing on the Thursday and the news filtered through that it might be cancelled. It was heart-breaking at the time, something you work nearly six years for and it’s taken away from you in the blink of an eye.

“I just remember being devastated that day. Our coach Ger Burke came and told us at the time that it was cancelled and we were going into lockdown. Looking back, I was pretty devastated.” The reason for that devastation comes down to the nature of the schools’ game.

“It’s playing with your best buddies. You know you’re training alongside a lad who’s going through the exact same thing as you, the stresses of Leaving Cert and stuff like that. They’re moments you look back on and crack a smile.

“You only realise that when you leave school. Going out and playing in front of the whole school, playing with your friends, they’re the best standout memories for me.”

In 2020, as with this year’s final, there was that extra element of crosstown rivalry. “It’s everything growing up. You come into Pres in first year and all you want to do is get one over on your rivals up the road. They’re always special games and really enjoyable.”

One year to the day after that final was initially postponed, Kendellen made his Munster debut.

Billy Holland was captain that day against Scarlets and speaking about Kendellen last week, he said: “Even from when I left Munster a year and a half ago to now, Alex has gotten so much bigger and stronger. But when he came out of school, he was already at a level good enough to play professional rugby.”

Kendellen credits coaches Ger Burke, his old English and maths teacher, and Cian Bohane, who retired from Munster duty in 2017, with bridging that gap to the professional ranks.

“Burkey and Cian Bohane have really took it to the next level with schools’ rugby. It’s nearly like a professional setup down there at this stage. They like to play expansive rugby but then they’ve got that big pack in front of them as well which is always good to see in a Pres team. Those backs are very good as well; the likes of Ben O’Connor are enjoyable to watch.”

And like Kendellen back in 2020, Pres captain Rory O’Shaughnessy is a fellow no.8 and St Michael’s footballer.

“I met both [captains] at the launch,” said Kendellen. “I told them to enjoy it because these moments are finite, they go very quickly. These days don't come around too often.”