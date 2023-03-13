Late converted try secures draw for Terenure against Blackrock

LEINSTER SCHOOLS JUNIOR CUP SEMI-FINAL

Blackrock College 21 Terenure College 21

Blackrock College and Terenure College will have to do it all again after the south Dublin rivals played out a compelling draw in a Leinster Schools Junior Cup semi-final at Energia Park on Monday afternoon.

Following an elongated line-out move, Nure hooker Leo Zelman crashed over in the 10th-minute for a deadlock-breaking try that was supplemented by a Geoff O’Sullivan conversion.

While Nure initially continued to dominate possession, their lead was subsequently wiped out on the stroke of 20 minutes. After finding space in behind the opposition defence, Rock winger James Browne superbly jinked over the line for a converted try.

This only offered the Williamstown school (52-time winners of this competition) a brief respite, however, as Nure struck back in spectacular style. Captain Ethan Balamash evaded a series of Rock challenges on his way to crashing over the whitewash and with O’Sullivan adding the bonuses once again, his side were 14-7 in front at the interval.

Rock looked set to get themselves back on level terms 10 minutes after the resumption, but Browne was forced into touch before he could dot down for his second try.

However, Rock were starting to build momentum and got their just reward inside the final-quarter when Rhys Keogh finished off a sweeping attack in the left-corner. Luke Coffey split the uprights with a magnificent touchline conversion and Rock edged in front for the first time when inside centre Bernard White pierced a hole in the Nure defence for a 51st minute try.

This left Rock with one foot in an upcoming decider against either St Michael’s College or Belvedere College, but there was to be a final twist in the tale. Balamash was put through for another outstanding Nure try and thanks to O’Sullivan’s nerveless bonus strike, the sides were ultimately inseparable at the end.

Scorers for Blackrock College: Tries - J Browne, R Keogh, B White. Cons - L Coffey (3).

Scorers for Terenure College: Tries - E Balamash (2), L Zelman. Cons - G O’Sullivan (3).

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: C McCloskey; J Browne, O Daly, B White, R Keogh; L Coffey, J O’Brien; L Magee, M Wyse, L Golden; G Eggers, C Power; T Keaveney, T McAleese, G Wall.

Replacements: C Martin for O’Brien (4), P Agnew for McAleese (39), H Carroll for Wyse, L Kelly for Magee (both 43).

TERENURE COLLEGE: C Quinn; G O’Sullivan, N Fallon, A Swords, E Balamash; G Morgan, C Martin; P Kelly, L Zelman, D McKenna; R Meade, O O’Leary; S Gavin, M Smyth, J Mooney.

Replacements: R O’Brien for McKenna (44), Z Grady for Martin, L Durkin for Meade (both 49), J Cooney for Quinn (54).

Referee: J Carvill (LRR).