Ireland counting the cost of injuries to key men

Ireland will begin their Grand Slam build-up in recovery mode as Andy Farrell counts the cost of their Guinness Six Nations victory in Scotland.

The Irish squad flew back to their Carton House base in Co. Kildare on Sunday night following a 22-7 victory at Murrayfield that saw Caelan Doris, Dan Sheehan, Iain Henderson, Ronan Kelleher and Garry Ringrose all injured in the cause.

Ringrose’s head injury was the most concerning. The outside centre playing his 50th Ireland Test went down after his tackle on Blair Kinghorn saw his head crash into the replacement full-back’s hip. He required lengthy on-filed treatment before being lifted onto a stretcher cart.

Ireland lost No.8 Doris to a back injury after 12 minutes having landed heavily catching a Scottish lineout in the build-up to a fifth-minute try that was ruled out on a technicality. Hooker Sheehan went off with a shoulder problem six minutes later and Henderson to a wrist issue on 24 minutes. Then Kelleher, Sheehan’s replacement was withdrawn after half-time when he sustained a recurrence of a shoulder injury that put an end to his 2022 Six Nations.

Head coach Farrell is confident both Sheehan and Doris will be fit to face England at Aviva Stadium this Saturday as his side bids for the title and a Grand Slam but he was less than assured about the fate of the other injured parties with Ringrose definitely ruled out.

"Garry is up and talking, a little bit dazed. So, he's taking his time, trying to come around. He's not in the dressing-room, he's in the medical room.

"Caelan Doris, we'd a double-whammy didn't we in that regard with the try getting chalked off for them using a fresh ball. I don't know what advantage we got from that, but anyway.

"We lost Caelan in the midst of it, so hopefully he's going to be okay (for next week).

"Iain Henderson's in a cast already with his wrist. Dan Sheehan, the x-ray is okay on his shoulder. We're hopeful on him.

"Ronan, he injured his shoulder again. It's similar to what he did in France last year. No power, etc. That's shut down."

Both Farrell and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton expressed their confusion at referee Luke Pearce’s decision to overturn the Sheehan score that had also seen Doris injured in its manufacture.

Pearce awarded the try only for his assistant to intervene, rendering Doris’s flying leap and catch moot having observed the quick throw had been taken with a different ball. That led to a retake of the set-piece, no try for Ireland due to a Scottish error, and a match-ending injury for Doris following a heavy landing on his back.

"We didn't use the new ball. I don't understand it,” Sexton said. “They obviously had to use a new ball, because the ball's gone out of play.”

Farrell added: "I don't see what advantage we got.”