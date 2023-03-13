The Scotland verdict: For Scottish rugby fans, it's the hope that kills you

A Six Nations campaign which started with so much promise for Scotland now teeters in the brink of going down in history as yet another sad story of opportunities missed.

Gregor Townsend’s side, and those long-suffering supporters who have lived through so many false dawns, tried their damndest to keep their feet on the ground after victories over England and Wales in the opening two rounds. They knew that both these teams were way off their best, but the precision of Scotland’s attack and the resilience of their defence inevitably encouraged a belief that this year might just be different.

Even in loss to France, there were extenuating circumstances which provided further encouragement. The focus fell on that marvellous 50 minutes in the middle of the match when Scotland were every bit the equal to – if not better than – the world’s number two side in their own backyard.

How easy it was to forget that coughing up three tries inside the first 19 minutes, and then overthrowing a line-out on halfway when they were just four points down and had France on the ropes with 10 minutes to go, are just about the most Scottish things you can do on a rugby field.

Making life hard for themselves and snatching defeat from the jaws of victory has become Scotland’s trademark moves, so should we have been asking at that point whether this really was a new chapter?

It’s the creep, creep, creep of optimism which kills you. No matter how often and how loudly you tell yourself not to believe it until it has happened – until a full campaign of delivering at or close to their optimum level has been completed – you can’t help but end up being sucked back in prematurely.

Losing to Ireland on Sunday was not a disaster. In fact, the Scots can take encouragement from the way they stretched Ireland in the first half playing with speed and (mostly) control. They left at least two try-scoring opportunities out there and going into the break a few points ahead rather than one point behind could have been psychologically significant.

Gregor Townsend hinted that this was a factor for Scotland falling away in the second half during his post-match press conference.

“The first half was a very good Test match that went end to end. I felt we were on it and the players were a bit deflated they were not leading at half time but that happens,” he said. “Ireland got confidence from going ahead and we started forcing things.”

This is troubling from a Scottish perspective because it suggests that there remains a brittleness in their collective mental make-up. It takes time to develop that winning habit – which comes from believing that you can win any game no matter the adversity faced. The fear is that Townsend’s boys are still a long way off that stage in their evolution, and they are running out of time before the World Cup kicks off in September. Next weekend’s match against Italy will be their last competitive outing before their tournament opener against South Africa in six months’ time.

Ireland showed here – not that we doubted it – that they have that winning mentality. They lost three forwards in the first 24 minutes, then replacement hooker Ronan Kelleher early in the second half. That left them with flanker Josh van der Flier throwing in that the line-outs and replacement loose-head prop Cian Healy scrummaging in the middle of the front-row. If ever they had an excuse to let one slip by, this was it – but there was absolutely no chance of that happening. Instead, they were titillated by the challenge.

"If you'd have seen us at half-time you'd have laughed,” revealed Andy Farrell afterwards. “The whole team was laughing because it was organised chaos. We didn't know what was happening until the last second, whether Ronan was coming back on or not and we made half a plan with Cian. It was deserved for somebody like Garry on his 50th cap that we were able to do a special performance against all the controversy."

Scotland now have six days to regroup and get back on the horse ahead of Italy visiting Murrayfield. The Azzurri haven’t yet managed a win in this Six Nations campaign, but they’ve asked questions of everyone they have come up against and managed 10 line-breaks against Wales on Saturday. It’s just the sort of banana skin which would have caught the old Scotland out, so it should help illuminate where this team are in their journey.

With Finn Russell (knee), Stuart Hogg (ankle) and Richie Gray (ribs) all doubtful for that match, it is not going to just be a huge test of the team’s character but also their depth.

The importance of Russell to Scotland’s smash-and-grab game-plan cannot be underestimated. If he doesn’t make it, Townsend faces a choice between reviving the ‘Blair [Kinghorn] Switch Project’ he tried and then discarded in the Autumn or handing Munster’s Ben Healey his reward for committing to Scotland.

Gray’s likely absence is also a real headache, especially as Grant Gilchrist – with whom he formed a formidable second-row partnership with against England and Wales – is suspended. They are Scotland’s two best line-out options and are able to provide big moments around the park with far more frequency than Jonny Gray.

At least Scott Cummings, who had been out of action since October with a foot injury, is back. After three games with Glasgow, he looked up to speed during his 73 minutes on Sunday.